Are Harare City by-laws still in force?

09 Sep 2019 at 13:15hrs | Views
Do we still have Municipal enforced by-laws in Harare and other towns and cities? Stray dogs are everywhere and no one seem to care, why?

In Msasa Park, Harare, a 30 tonne trailer has been hazardously parked outside a house in Nzunza Crescent for months now, an accident waiting to happen.

Can we help keep Harare clean and safe please!

Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.


Source - Gabarinocheka
Most Popular In 7 Days