Are Harare City by-laws still in force?

Opinion / Columnist

Do we still have Municipal enforced by-laws in Harare and other towns and cities? Stray dogs are everywhere and no one seem to care, why?In Msasa Park, Harare, a 30 tonne trailer has been hazardously parked outside a house in Nzunza Crescent for months now, an accident waiting to happen.Can we help keep Harare clean and safe please!Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.