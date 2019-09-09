Opinion / Columnist
Are Harare City by-laws still in force?
09 Sep 2019 at 13:15hrs | Views
Do we still have Municipal enforced by-laws in Harare and other towns and cities? Stray dogs are everywhere and no one seem to care, why?
In Msasa Park, Harare, a 30 tonne trailer has been hazardously parked outside a house in Nzunza Crescent for months now, an accident waiting to happen.
Can we help keep Harare clean and safe please!
Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.
In Msasa Park, Harare, a 30 tonne trailer has been hazardously parked outside a house in Nzunza Crescent for months now, an accident waiting to happen.
Can we help keep Harare clean and safe please!
Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.
Source - Gabarinocheka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.