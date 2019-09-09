Increase budget towards youth welfare

Opinion / Columnist

ZANU PF Director for Administration, Cde Dickson Dzora has urged Former Liberation Movements to honour the departed and living founding fathers of their respective countries by dedicating a substantial budgetary vote towards the empowerment of youths.Cde Dzora said this in his speech at the 10th meeting of the Secretaries General of the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa which kicked off this morning in the resort town of Victoria Falls."Fellow Cdes and friends, our continent enjoys a population dividend that is skewed in favour of the youth who now constitute the bulk of the constituency. As such our electoral politics is now being battled in the youth domain.""Whoever attracts their sympathy, empathy and capture their curious imaginations will undeniably earn the ultimate price. It is therefore incumbent upon us to honour our forbearers by dedicating a substantial budgetary vote towards the welfare of this important voting bank."Cde Dzora said the survival of the FLM hinges upon the youths."The continuous and perpetual existence of our political parties in our different countries hinges upon the youths. We need to ensure that we have a vibrant youth wing which is ideologically and principally grounded on our values and norms as Former Liberation Movements," Cde Dzora said.Cde Dzora said there was need for the whole FLM to establish incubation hubs to inculcate values of the liberation ethos and pan Africanism."We need to create incubation hubs which promote a conducive environment to transmit our knowledge experiences," said Cde Dzora."We must be able to assimilate opportunities for our bulging youth population whilst also discarding and highlighting any dangers which are attended thereon on such developments."The youth are the future hence our focus should always be on them as we bequeath the heritage to posterity," said Cde Dzora.