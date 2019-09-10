Did Mnangagwa really not know that Zhuwao was in ‘exile’?

Opinion / Columnist

It was frightening to hear that E.D. Mnangagwa did not know that Patrick Zhuwao was in "exile" and feared what the government would do to him if he returned to Zimabawe.

The whole of Zimbabwe knew this so if the president of the country did not know this ,then he is the only person in the country who was unaware of this. It then begs the question, what else does he not know?Does he know that there is a shortage of electricity in the country?Does he know that there is a fuel crisis in the country? Does he know that the doctors are on strike and that the health institutions have crumbled and people are seeking health care out of the country? Does he know that there is poverty in the country?If he truly did not know then Zimabwe is in trouble because he is out of touch with what is happening in the country and he is not fit to rule. If on the other hand he did know but is purely lying, then Zimbabwe is in trouble because its president has no moral standards and is okay with lying publicly to the whole country.The conclusion therefore is that as long as he is president, Zimbabwe is in trouble Vusa Sigola