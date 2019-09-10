Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

An insight into the rule and life of former president of Zimbabwe Cde Robert Mugabe

10 Sep 2019 at 08:52hrs | Views
Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe was a fearless leader who led a determined resistance against colonialism, imperialism, neo-colonialism, racism and colonial rule in Rhodesia and Africa. Cde Mugabe's charismatic personality was against imperialism, capitalism and neo-colonialism in Africa. It was through his nationalistic movement which led him to be nominated by the Zanu Patriotic Front central committee to lead the party and armed liberation struggle in Mozambique and after the death of Cde Herbert Chitepo.

While he was in front he was arrested incarcerated and detained at Hwahwa  and Gonakudzingwa Prison by the Smith Regime. Cde Mugabe stayed in Prison for a long time with other nationalist leaders like Cde Joshua Nkomo, Edgar Tekere and Joseph Msika and others.

Cde Mugabe was teacher by profession and he taught at Kutama Mission and later on moved to Ghana where he subsequently taught and met his first wife the late Sally Mugabe.In 1975 cde Robert Mugabe and Cde Edgar Tekere crossed the border into Mozambique.He went Through Kairezi in Nyanga assisted by Chief Rekai Tangwena and Movern Mahachi. He went through harsh environment in Nyanga.

During his rule Zimbabwe had arguably the highest literacy in Africa. Schools, polytechnic and unversities were established. During the smith regime there was only one university in Rhodesia. Racial barriers were removed everywhere. Previously Black people were not allowed to pass through First street in Salisbury. It was reserved for the whites, Blacks people were not allowed to stay in low density suburbs and it was meant for whites only. In addition to that there were separate schools for black and white learners. Cde Mugabe removed racial barriers in schools

He fought tirelessly for total independence of Zimbabweans and emancipation of Africa from colonial bondage. He led the liberation armed struggle until Lancaster conference in 1979 where Zimbabwe attained its independence on 18th Of April 1980. He empowered the black majority by providing them with land. His highly principled and charismatic will always be cherished.

May His soul rest in eternal peace

Go well Son of the Soil

Go well hero of heroes

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Givestar Kamuzonde
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

32 mins ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

42 mins ago | 149 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 658 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 498 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10115 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7911 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3663 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3707 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7008 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 538 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

10 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Man found dead in car

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

10 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

10 hrs ago | 993 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

10 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 136 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days