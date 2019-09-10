Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

UZ blasted over command mourning

10 Sep 2019 at 12:36hrs | Views
We cannot allow a shift from command agriculture to command mourning. This time we are ready to make sure that as they bury Robert Mugabe they also bury the dictatorial tendencies he planted in this country.

We are fully aware of the motif of the ZANU PF run UZ administration of housing ZANU PF folks who will be attending Robert Mugabe's funeral using the Halls of Residence at the University of Zimbabwe. We would like to warn them that this shall not be done at the expense of students and we are prepared to meet such a decision with the level of resistance it deserves. This is not only an attack to the students of UZ but it is an attack on the dignity of students across the country.

It is a public secret that accommodation is a crisis for students in this Nation owing to  the fact that the very same buffoons failed to provide meaningful accommodation for students.
 
Students and parents are already finding it hard to sustain a semester due to financial constraints which the cousins of Satan created. We can't allow those driven by selfish desires to further sink deep in the already empty pockets of the students and parents.

We are calling the University of Zimbabwe to reverse such a call or face the wrath of students as we will find our way into their homes to seek accommodation.

Secretary General
Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU)



Source - Ashlegh Pfunye
Most Popular In 7 Days