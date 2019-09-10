If you don't believe in yourself, who else will?

Opinion / Columnist

Believing is the only gateway / input into making into life. There is no where you can make it in life without self confidence . Believe is to accept that something is true, especially without proof. Believe can be holding something as an opinion; think. Some people have lost the believing stigma in them . Others have lost hope because of the storms of life . While others their are no longer believing on themselves because of what they feed their minds.The truth is that we've been conditioned throughout our lives to doubt ourselves. We must retrain ourselves to get rid of our fears and self-doubt in order to build self-esteem and self-confidence. Everything you have in your life is a result of your belief in yourself and the belief that it's possible.The definition of a belief is an opinion or something that a person holds to be true. Faith in God is an example of a belief. Belief and believe are two words that refer to the faith or conviction in other people, things or ideas. The main difference between belief and believe is that Belief is a noun that refers to the act of accepting something as true while believe is a verb that refers to accepting something as truth.How do you make people believe in you? Credibility 1.Tell the truth. This is the obvious first point, of course – but it's amazing how the concept gets watered down. ...2) Tell the whole truth. ...3)Don't over-context the truth. ...4)Freely confess ignorance. ...5)First, listen. ...6)It's not the words, it's the intent. .7)Use common sense anchors. ...8)Use the language of the other person.How do you increase believe in yourself? Ways To Believe In Yourself Again When Life Gets Rough 1.Accept Your Current Situation. .2.Think About Your Past Success. .3)Trust Yourself. .4)Talk with Yourself. .5)Don't Let Fear Stop You. ..6)Let Yourself Off the Hook. ..7)Go with a Positive Attitude. .8)Let a Life Coach Help You.What is a personal belief?A personal belief is something you (or someone else) personally hold to be true. This belief may be based on scientific facts, innovations,personal experience, what a person has heard from others (peers, parents, teachers, etc.), or what a person wants to think is true because it is convenient or makes them feel better.What is believe in the Bible?Bible defines faith as a belief in or confident attitude toward God, involving commitment to his will for one's life. Belief is to place one's trust in God's truth. A person who believes is one who takes God at his word and trusts in him for salvation.Powerful Reasons Why You Should Believe in Yourself 1)If you don't believe in yourself, who else will? 2)You build self-confidence 3)You are one step closer to winning and succeeding. 4)You inspire yourself to take action 5)You form positive attitude required to success 6)You realize failure is part of the process and temporary 7)You let the negative thoughts fade away.What is the difference between values beliefs and attitudes? A value is a measure of the worth or importance a person attaches to something; our values are often reflected in the way we live our lives. ... An attitude is the way a person expresses or applies their beliefs and values, and is expressed through words and behaviour.Beliefs Affect behavior in the following ways: Limiting beliefs limits people's potential: Limiting beliefs affects behavior by preventing people from taking certain actions that they would have otherwise took if the belief was not there.The Power of Belief , Performing with belief is a critical factor for achieving success at anything in life. What you believe drives what you do, and what you do determines what you achieve. When your belief is strong, you perform smarter, better, and with greater resilience.Continue believing . Never allow the storms of life kill your zeal of believing of for greater heights in life. If a snail believes and trust in it's speed but never envy for cheetah.The momentum you envy for someone success. It is no longer believing but pure witchcraft.Enos Denhere is a Journalist , Life Coach ,Mentor ,Entrepreneur . For his services call/app +263773894975 email enosdenhere@gmail.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/enos-denhere-11293429/