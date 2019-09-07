Some South Africans capable of more evil than the devil

Opinion / Columnist

It is concerning to see the xenophobic attacks in South Africa on foreign nationals. The terror and the abominable behaviour that foreigners in South Africa are being subjected to is despicable. Not long ago the world united in freeing South Africa from Apartheid. Now South Africans are looting foreign nationals businesses, assaulting them, burning them alive. Their acts are barbaric and a clear violation of human rights.There seems to be lack of leadership in Cyril Ramaphosa the South African President for he lacks authority in curbing these barbaric acts. Mnangagwa needs to be accountable, for him and his ZANU PF are responsible for Zimbabweans scattered all over South Africa and the world at large through economic mismanagement. He has made no effort at all in repatriating poor Zimbabweans stranded in South Africa. He would spend ($US) millions repatriating Mugabe's dead body back to Zimbabwe from Singapore in a tick.Targeting a group or individuals purely because of their identity, ethnicity is human rights violation. South Africa needs to return to the rule of law. This unrest needs immediate government intervention. May I remind South Africa about the right to life. Please stop xenophobic attacksHuman rights ActivistBigboy Sibanda