Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

4 hrs ago
Dressed immaculately in a dark suit, white shirt and red tie, Cde Paul Siwela exuded energy and renewed confidence. Those who watched his interview on DStv channel 405, Newzroom Africa, on Saturday evening, will agree with me that he is as fit as a fiddle, still sharp as a razor blade in political terms, not only determined to refill the political void left in Matabeleland when he was forced into exile, but  more fired to lead Matabeleland struggle. Cometh the hour cometh the man.

Maverick as he is, he did not mince his words, calling for immediate breakaway of Matabeleland from Zimbabwe and threw Mugabe into the correct political dustbin of genocidists and villeins like Hitler and Mussolini, where he rightly belongs.

"More than 40 000 people were killed during the so called gukurahundi, that was genocide. More than 300 000 men and women where maimed, over 100 000 women were raped, over 100 homes were destroyed, over a million Matabeles were displaced and the majority came here to South Africa, charged Cde Paul Siwela in a tense TV interview.

"The remaining 3, 5 million Matabeles are marginalised to the extend that government ministers don't hide it. They tell us that we are not Zimbabweans and we must go back to South Africa, yet they also came from Burundi to settle there .

"So if they they call us to go back to South Africa, we are saying they should go back to Burundi where they came from. That animosity is even exacerbated by this insensitivity of declaring Robert Mugabe as a national hero.

"What standard are they using to call Mugabe a hero? Its like someone coming here to South Africa and saying Pik Botha, Magnus Malan, Adriaan Vlok, John Vorster and the rest of them are heroes because they created South Africa that you see today, so would you call them heroes?

"To put it this way so that all Shonas could understand my message clear. If it was us
in 1980 who took power and killed over 40 000 Shonas and our soldiers rapped over 100 000 women of Shona ethnic group and destroyed over 100 000 homes and displaced over 1 million of them, what would be the situation like? Will they be happy? And then we go further and declare our leader the national hero.

"They should notice that it was time to use that moment to unite the country. This is why we have put this notice that we want to breakaway. Nothing is going to stop us. Whatever it takes we are prepared to do it. We cannot to be slaves of other people, we have suffered enough,"  said Cde Paul Siwela waving the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland state for the world to see.

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
