Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | Views
A section of the Matebeleland community has come out openly urging Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to challenge ED Mnangagwa for the position of First Secretary in the ruling party ZANU PF.

Details emerged of a plot to encourage and set Mudenda as a candidate to challenge ED Mnangagwa. Sources indicate that a faction within ZANU PF calling itself the "moderates" has had meetings with various diplomatic players and the name of Jacob Mudenda has come up as a moderate who could replace ED Mnangagwa.

Sources indicate that the European Union kingmakers agree and view Mudenda as a moderate and reasonable man who is likely to usher in reforms and governance systems that are of international standards and acceptable to the EU.

Jacob Mudenda is a veteran politician and lawyer who has served as Speaker of Parliament, Resident Minister of Matebeleland North among several other positions. Jacob Mudenda is widely accepted as a compromise candidate to lead a Transitional Authority under the MDC's RELOAD proposal. Some top MDC officials have good working and personal relationships with Mudenda and are willing to vouch for him as a leader of a Transitional government. The Transitional Authority angle relies heavily on the success of the moderates within ZANU PF.

The plot by "moderates" to capture ZANU PF is already in motion. Sources indicated that the first step was to isolate ED Mnangagwa from his erstwhile loyalists. Energy Mutodi who is deputy Minister of Information is one such loyalist set to be sacked under a grand plan by moderates. Mutodi is targeted for being a key ED campaigner during the Mugabe era - Mutodi won over a huge audience to ED's camp through his twitter and Facebook accounts. Mutodi was one of the few pro ED voices on social media, he remains one very strong voice that has to be muted if moderates are going to succeed in capturing ZANU PF.

Mutodi has been troubled by overzealous trolls who have taken his words out of context and built hatchet narratives in a bid to tarnish him and alienate him from the President.

The moderates already succeeded in painting a picture of division between ED and Chiwenga and they have brewed mistrust which is likely to affect the working relationship between the President and his Vice. Another victim of the moderates alienation campaign has been Terence Mukupe was drowned and washed away from the shores of social media. Overzealous trolls on the payroll of moderates drove a working wedge between ED and Mukupe through making Mukupe seem unpopular, the same strategy being employed on Energy Mutodi.

The moderates seek an ouster of all ZANU PF hardliners. It has been revealed that the Transitional Authority lead by Mudenda would only be successful when Mnangagwa is ousted from ZANU PF.

Contacted for comment on the issue some community leaders said they would support a Transitional Authority lead by Mudenda and they would support a Mudenda bid for the Presidency if ever it saw the light of day.

Several people including Ndodana Moyo who is Chairperson of the Abantwana bo Mzalabalazo have indicated that there is absolutely nothing wrong with challenging anyone for any position in a democratic society. Ndodana went to say that it would be unifying to have a leader who is not tainted by the Gukurahundi brush as Jacob Mudenda's hands and reputation are clean. Ndodana also said if there is such a plot he would be happy to throw his weight and support behind Mudenda as he is likely to advance the cause of the people of Matebeleland.

Jacob Mudenda recently called on President Mnangagwa to apologise for Gukurahundi. This earned him praise and trust from the anti ZANU PF community in Matebeleland.

Several Ndebele leaders have vowed to support anyone who will get rid of Mutodi from government following his statement on the Ndebele. Contacted for comment Deputy Minister Mutodi said his statement was taken out of context. He highlighted that his statement was made in the context of Xenophobia happening in South Africa. Deputy Minister Mutodi indicated that there is no need or reason for South Africans to fight people from Matebeleland as they were related by ancestry, history, geography and dialect with the Ndebele matching the Zulu pound for pound in cultural, religious and traditional customs that make them inseparable.




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Thulani Gumede
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 311 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

5 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

5 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

MDC turns 20 today

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

6 hrs ago | 9573 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

7 hrs ago | 7474 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 3550 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

8 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3574 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

8 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

9 hrs ago | 6804 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

9 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

9 hrs ago | 686 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Man found dead in car

9 hrs ago | 986 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

9 hrs ago | 780 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

9 hrs ago | 352 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

9 hrs ago | 970 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

10 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

10 hrs ago | 578 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

10 hrs ago | 992 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man kidnaps cops

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

10 hrs ago | 135 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Indigenous churches pay tribute to Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Nepotistic appointment exposed as Ndiraya is eliminated, fails test

10 hrs ago | 782 Views

Kamabarami takes BCC head on

10 hrs ago | 583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days