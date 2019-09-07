A tale of a lion, Mugabe!

Opinion / Columnist

"The tale of a brave man cannot be told by cowards, and the tale of an extraordinary man cannot be told by the ordinary." Nothing tells a tale of a brave man more than his actions. It is his actions that gives him a title of bravery. It is when an ordinary man stands for extraordinary matters, then we know his not really ordinary. A man who refused to seat and just fold his arms, while his motherland was dominated by a white man. And they were not only dominating they were abusive and oppressive to true Africans. Africans by birth!President Robert Mugabe the true son of the soil, stood up against every injustice and oppression that was laid upon him and fellow Africans. He couldn't watch his people suffer, while he does nothing. A brave heart led him to action, his actions spoke louder than any words altered by any African leader. "This lion stood up against all odds, until he liberated Zimbabwe from an iron hand of a white man."The enemy vowed that his legacy will not stand. They did everything possible to sabotage his nation and oppress his people. Just to make him look incompetent and to ensure that his own subjects turn against him. But his determination and vision to free an African child didn't allow him to surrender. The life of President Mugabe served as a great threat to the legacy of a white man in Africa. Until this day a white men still controls many African countries in the name of "democracy". But only one leader refused to surrender Zimbabwe.A good leader and a liberator can't just change to bad over night and be an oppressor. "They painted him black" for reacting to their bad and evil plots. But they will never tell Africans the true tale of Mugabe, what provoked his reaction. All they want is for us to see Mugabe as a bad person, so that we may be blind to their own evil actions of taking over Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole. For instance we have lost many lives of black South Africans during apartheid. But you will never hear white South Africans bad mouthing apartheid error leaders, because they can't speak bad against one of their own. So we must also adopt this culture.A courageous man can't let go of what he sacrificed to conquer back, especially what is rightfully his. He fought "nail to tooth". And he taught the enemies of the success of a black men that, a black man is also intelligent and can also be dangerous too when pushed beyond limits. "A lion can't get meat from your hands, and you expect it to give it back, take it and experience a life time fight." He refused to let a white man to always have what he wants in his own terms and conditions. He refused to surrender Zimbabwe against all odds. I quoted President Mugabe; I will never, never, never, never surrender. Zimbabwe is mine. I am a Zimbabwean. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans. Zimbabwe never for the British. Britain for the British.And he is the true lion of African. President Mugabe did not fail Zimbabwe, despite the circumstances they are faced with today. Let the truth be told.African leaders failed Zimbabwe. They failed to support a leader who was doing what they feared to do. They are afraid to speak and stand for the truth. To protect with their lives what belongs to Africans and stop taking orders from those who pretend to be carrying our best interests. While they drive their own agenda, to enrich their own countries with our own resources. While rightful owners of the land by birth, live like beggars. And God blessed us with so many valuable resources. So that we Africans may live well not to survive.I repeat! African leaders failed Zimbabwe. They should have shown the spirit of solidarity by supporting and protecting Zimbabweans. The state of Zimbabwe's economy was strictly a sabotage to subdued the late President Mugabe. But they failed to subdued him. His enemies knows very well he died an independent man indeed. And he left a great legacy in Zimbabwe. Today's struggles of Zimbabwe will soon be a tale. Every struggle has it's end. And it is now in the hands of Zimbabweans to ensure that glory rains, by keep the vision of President Mugabe alive. To refuse to be dominated in their motherland against all odds.Africa is proud of a lion like President Mugabe. And we will be foolish to allow a white men to tell us how to remember this son of the soil. We will remember him as a courageous man. And we the future leaders of Africa we have learned to stand for the truth just like him against all odds. I always say; "Leadership is not a career but it's a calling that comes with great responsibilities." And It's our responsibility to make Africa a better place for the next generation. Don't be deceived! No other person out of Africa will genuinely do it for us. We must do it ourselves! I deeply love all Africans, black and white but the truth must be told.Let Africa salute for the son of the soil is no more, let Africans celebrate his life without regrets. And tell his tale to the next generation without omitting the truth. I quote President Mugabe; We have said we will never collapse, never ever. We may have our droughts, our poverty, but as a people, we shall never collapse, never ever.