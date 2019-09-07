It is impossible to portray dictator Mugabe as a hero, impossible, 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

Opinion / Columnist

Every year, at my High School, we had a college ball. We invited girls from the neighbouring school to the ball and, before the end of the afternoon's dancing, it was the tradition to have a lucky draw. Each of the girl got a ticket when they arrived and the three lucky ones from the draw get a bunch of flowers and humper of goods!Let me emphasis here, this was a random draw and NOT a beauty contest.The master of ceremony of year was a pompous guy who, in his infantile wisdom, turned the lucky draw into something akin to a beauty contest complete with the Steve Wonder song "Is she lovely!" Before handing over the flowers and humper the master of ceremony had an impromptu interview with the lucky winner; asking her questions borrowed from the Miss World Contest!As luck would have it, the last lucky winner; the Beauty Queen, as far as the MC was concerned; was one of the ugliest girl around. This was the climax of afternoon, the moment the pompous MC had lived for and he took off like a rock. He started rattling about the young lady's beauty, "slimline portal"- she was short and fat, "lovely and supple skin" – never seen so many mole-hill pimples on one face, "she is beaming with self-confidence" – she could not even remember her own name when asked. I felt so, so sorry for the poor girl!The usual Zanu PF propagandists and apologists have been in fine voice and creativity filling all the available space and media with the praises of the late Robert Gabriel Mugabe."Former President Robert Mugabe is gone, a giant of the liberation struggle and a colossus that stood against imperialism is no more, he has been silenced by ineluctable fate," wrote Pupurai Togarepi, a Zanu PF Young League leader."In this instance death has been very unkind and unjust, snatching from us a fatherly figure before we had the opportunity to tap all the wisdom from his encyclopaedic memory."Zimbabwe used to be the breadbasket of the whole region, under Mugabe's leadership the country is now totally dependent on imported food aid. This is happening in the time and age when human ingenuity has turned deserts into blooming orchard. We are starving in a country which for all intent and purposes is the Garden of Eden.Zimbabwe's economy is in total meltdown; unemployment has soared to the dizzying heights of 90%; the country's basic services such as the supply of clean running water, health care, etc. have all but collapse; etc. ¾ of our people live in abject poverty, on US$0.35 per day.In 1980 Zimbabwe was ranked a middle income nation, in the top ten rich countries in Africa; today we are the poorest on continent.Zimbabwe's rapid economic decline is a damning testimonial in the sheer incompetence of Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies. Where is the wisdom in destroying the nation's agricultural sector, the economy, health care; you name it!Robert Mugabe was able to stay in power for 37 years regardless of his pathetic failure to deliver economic prosperity because he and his Zanu PF regime rigged the elections and brute force to retain power. In 2008 not even SADC and AU leaders could turn a blind eye to his barbarism, they refused to recognise Mugabe as the winner of that year's election and forced him to go into GNU with Tsvangirai.The GNU's primary task was to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Mugabe rigging elections. Sadly, Tsvangirai and his MDC friends were corrupt and incompetent and failed to get even one reform implemented. Not one!Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies fought to end white colonial oppression but only to replace it with black oppression. Mugabe and Zanu PF have denied the people of Zimbabwe their freedom and human rights including the right to a meaningful vote and ever the right to life.Mugabe has murdered over 30 000 Zimbabweans for selfish political gain in his 37 years in power! Over 30 000!Mugabe is "a giant of the liberation struggle", "a father of the nation", etc. learned by heart by Zanu PF apologists and regurgitated without even stopping to think what they mean even when they are the exact opposite. Robert Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous tyrant – not a liberation hero.The more the Zanu PF apologists try to falsify the truth and reality in Zimbabwe and make Mugabe a hero, the more everyone can see he is a corrupt and murderous tyrant!Robert Mugabe is a corrupt and murderous dictator; his 37 years track record speaks volumes and cannot be airbrushed and hidden away. "Renemanyanga hariputirwi!" so goes the Shona saying.