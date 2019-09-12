Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa throws Ndebeles under the bus

12 Sep 2019 at 08:07hrs | Views
Cde Paul Siwela told Thabo Mdluli of Newzroom Afrika that Shona- Ndebele animosity is exacerbated by the insensitivity of calling Robert Mugabe a hero as he questioned the standard used to give Mugabe national hero status. Through this infamous announcement Mnangagwa has surreptitiously told Matabeles to fight for their independence as they do not have political space nor future in Zimbabwe.

To all Matabeles it is now clear as day that anyone who commits genocide against Matabeles is highly appreciated as a national hero in Zimbabwe. They are rewarded with high positions in their lifetime and awarded hero statuses at death.

By announcing Mugabe as national hero Mnangagwa has squandered the last opportunity to mend bitter relations between Matabele and Shona people. Mugabe may be a Mashonaland hero because the acts of Matabeleland genocide are viewed as heroism in that part of the world but in Matabeleland he is not.

One may have thought that Matabeleland genocide, tribal hatred, tribal marginalisation, Shona domination and Matabele oppression would be dead and buried with Mugabe, but alas the Shona supremacists have demonstrated beyond doubt that they want to preserve Mugabe's bloody legacy.

Shona supremacists both in the ruling and opposition parties have chosen a dead dictator over the unity of Matabeleland and Mashonaland.

Even those in the ruling party and opposition, who all along, were pretending as if Mugabe was their enemy, have now thrown away their masks to come and join the celebrations of their demi- god, Mugabe's life. What is there to celebrate? They shout slogans like "long live spirit of Mugabe". Are they asking the spirit of povervety, failure and oppression to live with them forever? In Europe no one has ever asked the cursed spirits of Hitler and Mussolini to live with them.

People like Tendai Biti, Vice President of MDC Alliance, have openly declared Mugabe as their hero. MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa and war veteran Victor Matematanda of Zanu-PF who were banned from attending Mugabe's funeral have threatened to gate crush. "Mugabe's family is too small to ban me from my hero's funeral", Matematanda was quoted by the media as saying. At MDC Alliance some political activities have been suspended to mourn Mugabe.

The man who is paraded as the national hero of Zimbabwe is a genocidist, tribalist and ditactor who nearly wiped out Matabele nation in the 1980s. He has died without explaining why he killed more than 40 000 Matabeles, he has died without apologising to the people of Matabeleland, he has died before facing juctice. He was protected by his fellow genocidists and leaves a deeply divided Zimbabwe which is teetering on the edge of a bitter split and bloody civil war. He will not rise from the dead to make peace with the people of Matabeleland. No one among the living will apologise on his behalf and be heard. It is game of between Mashonaland and Matabeleland.

Political hypocrisy and deception of highest proportions has been exhibited in Zimbabwe. How do you explain a situation whereby in 2017 Mugabe is labeled a dictator and villein and then overthrown through a military coup only to be declared a national hero in his death after two years? You can fool some people sometimes but you cannot fool everyone every time, goes the saying.

One nation that the Shona supremacist will never fool, whatever monkey tricks they employ, is Matabele nation.

This is the last straw, we have no political space in the Zimbabwean set up. Shona people who cried crocodile tears, showing us false sympathy, pretending to be with us in our efforts to find justice for Matabeleland genocide, tribal segregation against us in economics, labour, education, culture and society in Zimbabwe have heartlessly deserted us to celebrate the life of Matabeleland genocide perpetrator and architect of our suffering.

We are left with no any other option than to intensify Matabeleland statehood restoration struggle.

If it means taking up arms to liberate ourselves let it be. If it means that we have to shed blood to regain our independence and sovereignty then let the rivers and streams of Matabeleland and Mashonaland be filled with blood lukhulu luyeza!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
Most Popular In 7 Days