Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Of the South African confusion

12 Sep 2019 at 09:28hrs | Views
South Africa has two current types of politically inclined confusions that we are witnessing as Zimbabweans. The first one of course is this primitive but very costly xenophobic crusade against largely Africans who find themselves in that country. The crusades do not touch white foreigners but burn to death Africans and their properties. There seems to be no one who can bring sanity to the situation as any call to any reasoning infuriates the crusaders more.

The world has never been told that the South Africans have called upon their leadership at any level in a constructive and non-violent manner to address the issue of influx of foreigners into their country. They are not calling for any laws to protect their "jobs, their women and themselves from foreigners who are selling drugs''. There is mobilisation to destroy burn and kill.

Repercussions have been there obviously. The once cherished South Africans are now hated and despised. Even their goods will be boycotted by the rest of the continent. Business and sport has already suffered.  Some sporting teams have refused to play with South African Teams. Very soon it will be "gone are the days that South Africans were darlings" of the rest of the Africans. Africans will unite against them. This might not mean much for these unfortunate victims of apartheid who still suffer from its hangover that they cannot get over with.

The second one is this Julius Malema one, the first class ideological clown who shamelessly claims he is taking after the tyrant Robert Mugabe. Of course Zimbabweans have been reading a lot of his talks but on Mugabe we dare not let the political parrot go without us registering our disgust at his clumsiest utterances concerning us. Malema who calls his hallucinations a revolution attempts to understand why Mugabe in a "revolution" killed Ndebele women and children. He dares dream that history will absolve his satanic hero.

Typical of one possessed with a Nazi demon as is evidenced by the uniform even in Parliament Malema who is enjoying and abusing the democracy and freedom of his country says ZanuPf has the support of the masses. One wonders whether he really knows or bothers to follow what is happening in Zimbabwe. The obvious truth is that he enjoys the luxuries of his country and that he just gets up calling a press conference where he just utters whatever comes to his mind. We live here. We underwent all the brutalities of Robert Mugabe that had nothing to do with anything that can be called a people's revolution. ZanuPF has never bothered to address the question of capitalism. Mugabe and all the ZanuPF gurus have looted whatever they could and some of them have hidden the stolen wealth in South Afirca. They are among the richest Africans in the continent. Mugabe has left over a billion dollars of wealth to his children who are spending thousands on drugs. That is a revolutionary to emulate for Malema!

In collaboration with the West in their strategy to eliminate the Soviet influence in the region, Mugabe murdered even MK guerrillas who were fighting against the apartheid regime and  half schooled pseudo revolutionaries like Malema call that a revolution. Mugabe was a British knight, something like Sir Robert Gabriel Mugabe for the British. His master killer Perence Shiri was invited to the highest British military institution. All that was after the butchering of fellow Africans largely peasants from Matebeland.

Malema has a problem of hating Ngunis. 34 miners were killed by the police at Marikana. He insulted his country's President of that time for the murder of " my people" but thousands of Ndebeles were killed in Zimbabwe. He calls the killer a revolutionary.  What revolution is it when even peaceful political opponents like Itai Dzamara are seized and murdered by Mugabe's men in broad day light for opposing ZanuPF?

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union has put it very accurately to the South African people. The people of that country must not say that they were not advised or for warned of an Idi Amin or a Mussolini type in their country. They must also know that ideological madness cannot be a prerogative of a particular group. The taxi owners or whoever is organising the xenophobic attacks on Africans is starting his own "revolution "also. The South Africans can admire whatever anarchy they want in their country like Julius Malema, but, though militarily subdued by ZanuPF for now, the people of Zimbabwe will triumph one day. They will retell the story of those who have made it very difficult to dislodge the ZanuPF murderers and looters and this includes the likes of Julius Malema.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Wiston Mazhandu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3689 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 996 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5668 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4778 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1632 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 773 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days