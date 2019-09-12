Latest News Editor's Choice


'Justice is a train that's nearly always late' - too late for Mugabe but must catch the rest

12 Sep 2019 at 16:21hrs | Views
"My first encounter with President Robert Gabriel Mugabe was in 2011 at the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Graduation Ceremony, where he had been invited to attend an event there as the Guest of Honour. It was at this same event that I was also invited to attend by the then Vice Chancellor, Professor David Jambgwa Simbi after I had donated 25 heifers and a bull to the institution towards the establishment of a herd to set up a livestock department at the university," you said.

Please explain to the nation where and how you had managed to get your wealth to afford to donate 25 heifers and bull. This happened at a time when the Zimbabwe had barely emerged from its worst economic meltdown in 2008 when inflation had peaked at 500 billion per cent and many businesses had collapsed. Anyone who survived the economic crunch let alone thrive was either corrupt of a business genius!

Many of those who have praising Mugabe to the high heavens helped the dictator establish and retain the corrupt and ruthless dictatorship that has ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for the last 39 years. They have all had their share of the spoils of absolute power be it in getting former white-owned farms, guaranteed public office position with the guaranteed generous salary and allowances and the many opportunities to loot.

One of these fine days, when the dictatorship is finally dismantled and the truth is laid bare for all to see. The nation will know the role people like Themba Mliswa played in the wanton violence of the 2008 presidential run-off elections, for example. The nation will also know that Mliswa did not make his great fortune from being an exceptionally gifted business-person but was one of the Zanu PF looting elite.

"We all die....
The goal isn't to live forever,
The goal is to create something that will"

Robert Gabriel Mugabe
The man and legend,
The myth and mystery,
Truly a man of Destiny."

Themba Mliswa praised Mugabe!

The trouble with cheap upstarts like Themba Mliswa is that they have lived all these last 39 years in their own Zanu PF bubble and would not see the reality of the real Zimbabwe the rest of us live in. Whilst Mugabe and his fellow Zanu PF ruling elite, including Themba Mliswa, have lived in their palatial mansions in unparalleled luxury and leisure and the likes of Robert Gabriel Mugabe have certainly tried "to live forever" all at public expense; the rest of us have barely existed.

The regime has murdered over 30 000 in cold blood for the sake of keeping Zanu PF in power. Hundreds of thousands more Zimbabweans have died each year of poverty related causes.

Zimbabwe is in total economic ruins and the majority have been denied their freedom, human rights, hopes and dreams by Mugabe and his cronies to feed their insatiable greed for power and wealth. It is no surprise that his cronies call him a hero and a legend. To the ordinary Zimbabweans, the world at large and history, Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator!

The real regret here is not that Mugabe passed away but that he did so before the nation could hold him to account for all his looting and tyrannical rule. "Unfortunately, justice is the train that's nearly always late!" wrote Evgenii Evtushenko, Russian writer. Sadly, in Mugabe's case, the train is too late!

The real challenge before the people of Zimbabwe is to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship a.s.a.p. and hold those who worked tirelessly with Mugabe to create it and who benefited from it to democratic account. The train of justice was too late to catch Mugabe but it must not miss Mnangagwa, Mliswa and many of the other Zanu PF cronies.

The train must also catch opposition apologists like Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa who sold-out and failed to dismantle the dictatorship and net the dictator when they had the golden opportunity to do so during the 2008 GNU. MDC leaders have added their voices to the chorus singing Mugabe's praises. The dictator Mugabe is a hero and hence the reason MDC leaders would not to dismantle the Zanu PF dictatorship  

By participating in last year's flawed and illegal elections, for example, MDC have given this illegitimate Zanu PF regime some modicum of credibility! These corrupt and incompetent MDC leaders are not only doing nothing to dismantle the dictatorship but are throwing the spanner in the works and sabotaging the justice train.

Justice train was too late to catch Mugabe, we must speed the implementation of the democratic reforms, so the train does not miss Mnangagwa and his fellow Zanu PF cronies and Nelson Chamisa and his fellow MDC sell-outs! But most important of all we need the democratic change to end the tragic human suffering and hopelessness the dictatorship has brought to this great nation. Mliswa and company may be happy with the destination Mugabe has brought us to; we are not.


