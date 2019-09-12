Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Mugabe died in exile!' - Rubbish, Singapore was dictator's haunt and very costly one to the nation

12 Sep 2019 at 22:10hrs | Views
The sheer arrogance, contemptuous disregard for the truth and heartless indifference to the suffering of the masses by the Zanu-PF thugs has never seize to amaze me. Never!
Zimbabwe's former dictator and president for 37 years, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, died in Singapore last week after spending five months in a five-star hospital at great expense to the nation. It is no secret that Singapore was a favourite haunt of Mugabe and his whole family; they went their every year for their holiday and all the health care needs.

In 2012 the then Minister of Finance, Tendai Biti revealed that Mugabe's health check trip to Singapore was costing the nation US$3 million @ trip and Mugabe made no fewer than 8 such trips that year alone. Mugabe's daughter had her a baby in the Far East too and all told the birth must have costed US$10 million, at least!

It has become the accepted norm for Zimbabwe's filthy rich ruling elite, not just Mugabe, to seek all their care needs outside the country. The present Minister of Health admitted that Zimbabwe was spending a staggering US$400 million a year on outside the country health care.

Zimbabwe's health care service has all but completely collapsed after decades of being starved of funds. It is a common occurrence for even the country's big hospitals to run out of something as basic as pain killers and bandages. The situation is the country's rural hospitals and clinics is a lot worse.

The late dictator, Robert Mugabe, was in his palatial five-star, no expense spared, Gleneagles Hospital, Singapore, for five months and, as usual, the Zimbabwe taxpayer will pay the bill. No doubt the country was probably spending more on Mugabe's extravagant health needs than on the most basic needs of ten million Zimbabweans. Given such a grotesque disparity one would expect these callous Zanu-PF thugs to at least acknowledge the injustice of it all.

Former Zanu-PF national commissar Savior Kasukuwere, told SABC listeners that Mugabe died in "exile" haunted out of the country by his former Zanu-PF colleagues.

"I think to an extent that the harassment, the unfair behaviour by the comrades who have now taken over the country, we must put it clearly that you can't keep on doing this effectively Mugabe died in exile," said Kasukuwere

"To then caricature such a man just because you want power is unacceptable. I think the time has come for us to be very blunt with each other and say no Cdes we are going wrong, we are going astray, let's respect each other, let's respect the founding fathers of our, President Mugabe did not deserve to be treated in the manner he was."
There are two things to say to Kasukuwere and his fellow Zanu-PF thugs:

1)    Mugabe has been going to Singapore for his health care needs at public expense for decades because Zimbabwe's health care collapsed years ago. The least you lot can do is show some gratitude to the masses footing the bill at great cost to their own needs

2)    It is rich for any Zanu-PF thug complain of the "unfair treatment" they received from their former Zanu-PF cronies when the party has ridden roughshod over the millions of ordinary Zimbabweans these last 39 years, denying them their freedom, human rights and even the right to life. Whilst Zanu-PF thugs are fighting each other over political power and the looted wealth, what wrong has the povo done!

3)    Mugabe and the rest of the Zanu-PF thugs are not liberation heroes or heroines of the millions of ordinary Zimbabwe still fighting for a meaningful vote and a fair share of the nation's wealth. Mugabe was a corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous dictator; the truth of that is everywhere you look in Zimbabwe, we don't need to wait for history to tell us.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3385 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 596 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

8 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

The other side of Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5726 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4372 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

17 hrs ago | 4796 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

17 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 775 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days