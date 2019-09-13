Opinion / Columnist
Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous
13 Sep 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
We all know that working at the state media one has to sing for their supper. But ZBC's Robson Mhandu went above and beyond the call of duty.
During the live broadcast of the body viewing ceremony, Mhandu, who strangely called the ceremony an "exercise", gushed over Mnangagwa's benevolence.
Mhandu praised Mnangagwa for allowing the body-viewing ceremony of the former president which he said was something never witnessed before in the country.
Muckraker would like to remind the excitable Mhandu that it has never happened before because the country has only had one leader since 1980, which kind of
makes it impossible for there to be a precedent.
It is such naivety that ensures that ZBC remains bottom of the pile when it comes to broadcasting standards.
Source - the independent
