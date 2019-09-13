Opinion / Columnist

As Africans we need to exorcise the spirit of retention, a type of spirit tormenting most of my people to this day. Some of our customs and traditions are no more in anyone's interest except our detractors and those who strive in pouring scorn upon us.Things like child marriages and wife inheritance must cease to happen. 'Mbuyiso' and 'kurova makuva' have never helped anyone or any family except leaving them one beast poorer.Lucky charms, talisman and body tattoos have brought more suffering than benefits. So called goblins have given sleepless nights to those who sought them. Families do not want to let go practices that have enslaved and empoverished generations.A chair with a broken leg is kept and dragged along for ten years with the never maturing hope of having it repaired. Holed and smelly mattresses are moved from lodgings to lodgings just because 'its mine' why?Rags abnormally called clothes are dearly kept, never given away just because they belong to you. Giver away or throw away clutter. If you do not use it then its unwanted items, give to charity, that orphan and widow down the lane.Your unwanted items are a poor soul's pleasure and comfort. Some of us keep excess grain till its attacked by pests yet other people are retiring to bed hungry. Where is your heart, have compassion for the less fortunate.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.