Funeral after funeral as NSSA pensioners succumb to hunger and disease

Opinion / Columnist

For NSSA pensioners it does not only rain but it pours. Despite the 'comedy of scandals' highlighted and publicised about misplaced and misappropriated NSSA funds, those in positions of authority continue to ignore and brush aside pleas for increased pension payouts.Whoever thought after all that was said and done NSSA would continue paying out a paltry eighty RTGS per month to the impoverished pensioners. Its time NSSA pensioners seriously consider wobbling stooped onto the streets to peacefully express their disgruntlement with the near nothing monthly payments. Its disheartening to note that people who did not deserve receiving anything empowered themselves with NSSA funds.The poor pensioners can not even borrow from the fund to start income generating projects. The funds were allegedly looted inside out by those entrusted to look after the piggy-bank.Most pensioners had hoped for an improved September payout but alas, its same story, peanuts after peanuts despite numerous promises. Noone is standing up or fighting in the pensioners' corner. 80 RTGS per month seems here to stay with no flicker at the end of the proverbial tunnel.Why not take a petition to Parliament to attract attention? Let's find our voices and tell authorities that we are starving. Otherwise, its funeral after funeral as the pensioners succumb to hunger and age related illnesses.Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.