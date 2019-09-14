Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Shame, elite using foreign hospitals after destroying local one' said Mahere - fuming she not MP

14 Sep 2019 at 12:58hrs | Views
"It's embarrassing and selfish for political elites to destroy our public hospitals then seek health care abroad, destroy our airlines then hire private jets for themselves, destroy our farms then import grain," you said.

"The standoff between Zanu's G40 and Lacoste factions is a red herring. The real issue is that Zanu-PF in whatever form is happy to use public funds to live lavishly while people's lives deteriorate. Sad to see public funds used for all this largesse while people are hungry and poor."

Poor Fadzayi, ever since you made you bid to join Zimbabwe's ruling elite and failed you have been bitter. You are furious to see all the public funds used pay for the ruling elite's health care needs, largesse, imported cars, generous salaries and allowances, palatial mansions, etc., etc. whilst you still have to make do with your meagre lawyer's wage and all the daily trials and tribulation that comes with being counted together with the ordinary people. You do not care about the masses never did.

If you really cared about the masses, then you would have listened to the warning against participating in last year's elections when it was clear Zanu-PF was going to rig the elections. ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll; for Pete's sake.

You and the whole brigade of other opposition candidates were warned participating in the flawed and illegal elections would give Zanu-PF some modicum of credibility. You all knew that Zanu-PF was going to give away a few gravy-train seats and these were what you were after. You did not care that you were giving Zanu-PF the smoke screen to rig the elections and extend its corrupt and tyrannical rule.

"The standoff between Zanu's G40 and Lacoste factions is a red herring!" The relationship between Zanu-PF and MDC is even closer than many would care to admit which explains why the later never implemented even one reform during the last GNU. MDC not only provided Zanu-PF with the modicum of credibility for rigged elections, the party is offering Mnangagwa full "legitimacy" in return for cabinet positions.

If Fadzai Mahere had won the Mount Pleasant MP seat last year, she would have loved being seen sitting together with Tendai Biti, Job Sikhala and Nelson Chamisa in the Blue Roof! She is complaining of the ruling elite wasting a fortune of largesse whilst the poor starve but only to win the people's vote. Last year, in her haste to join the ruling elite, she did not even have the common sense to demand a verified voters' roll!



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5547 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days