Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe's last drive in Harare

14 Sep 2019 at 12:59hrs | Views
IT is 5:30pm in the city centre of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, and the sun is setting to mark the end of yet another day in a country that is experiencing economic and political turmoil.

Two hours earlier, the body of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe had arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport from Singapore, where the long time ruler succumbed to a long illness at the age of 95.

Mugabe's death came nearly two years after he was deposed in a military coup in November 2017 which catapulted his long-time aide and friend Emmerson Mnangagwa into power.

However, Mnangagwa's two years in power have been tumultuous.

Since he took over the reins, Mnangagwa has twice deployed the army to deal with protesters venting their disquiet on the direction he is taking the country, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured, nursing either gunshot or baton stick wounds.

The economy is tanking and shortages of basic goods, including bread, fuel and medicines, amid price increases and an erosion of workers' income, a situation which has left many Zimbabweans poorer and more afraid of the State, which has not hesitated to unleash its security apparatus on unarmed citizens.

While Mugabe is no angel, and has, during his time in power, presided over phases of human rights abuses, political crackdown on opponents, economic mismanagement and corruption, the current deteriorating economic and human rights situation has kept the memories of Mugabe stuck on the back of the mind of some Zimbabweans.

It is within this context that when the announcement of Mugabe's death came, it was met with confusion over the true nature of the veteran leader's legacy, with some choosing to remain indifferent.

So, as Mnangagwa presided over the processions to receive Mugabe's body at the airport, named after the late ruler, it was business as usual in Harare, with the largely small-scale businesspeople choosing to ignore the big news, or at least, talking about it as they went about their daily business.

It was only when the sun was setting, with the majority of people beginning to leave the city centre, that commotion began near Town House, at the heart of the city, following a rumour that the motorcade accompanying Mugabe's hearse was about to pass through the city.

Immediately, and spontaneously, hundreds of people, rushed and lined the edges of Julius Nyerere Way, chanting Mugabe's totem "Gushungo".

As the motorcade began to pass, people kept chanting, hoping they would catch a glimpse of the hearse carrying Mugabe's body.

They did not see it, and instead, watched as Mnangagwa's motorcade, complete with snipers pointing guns at the crowd, made a movie style drive-by.

Many could not wait to grumble in disapproval as they went back to their business.

Within minutes, a police motorbike blew a siren as it led another motorcade along Julius Nyerere Way, and almost immediately, crowds formed on the edges of the street, and this time, it was Mugabe's hearse.

As the people cheered, top-of-the-range vehicles carrying Mugabe's relatives and friends rolled by.

It was almost like some uptown, elite motor show, except that this was Julius Nyerere Way, where those that were cheering were the ordinary poor Zimbabweans who had borne the brunt of the ruinous policies of the system that Mugabe presided over for the 37 years, and the same system that Mnangagwa has taken over and continued to follow by the book.

As the last vehicles drove past, the cheers died down, and it was back to the normal; a normal that is characterised by vending, transport woes and hardships.

Mugabe had made his last roll past the street that he used for his many trips from the State House to the airport — for 37 years!

It was only in death that his motorcade received an ovation as it rolled past, for in his lifetime, he was a feared creature, a brutal dictator who had earned a reputation of not tolerating any unusual behaviour towards his motorcade.

It appeared that it was only death that demystified him, and whether it was genuine love or something else, for the first time, people whose lives Mugabe had ruined for nearly four decades, praised him as they got the closest to his motorcade as it passed.

However, for some in the crowd, the cheers for Mugabe were to spite his predecessor, Mnangagwa, who has so far wasted the goodwill he was accorded soon after the 2017 coup, where he promised to open up democratic space and improve the economy.

Instead, it appears that he is taking Zimbabwe down the familiar road, of repression and economic ruin.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 939 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2899 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 918 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 553 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5547 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4298 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4734 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days