Increase monthly EcoCash limits to $100,000

Opinion / Columnist

Our members and stakeholders in the ICT sector have requested for an increase on personal monthly limits of your mobile money services to a minimum of a $100,000 a month. This is due to the constant price increase of products and services and therefore, there is need for constant reviews and increases on the national mobile money limits.As you are aware Zimbabwe is now a cashless society with 96% of our transactions being done electronically through either mobile money or electronic banking systems. We now need to recognise these entities as the major players with EcoCash driving the rural "economic" population who have no access to cash.If you need any further information please do not hesitate to contact me on whatsApp +263772278161 or email.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi MutisiChairman of the ICT Divison of Zimbabwe Institution Engineers (ZIE), Registered Engineer with Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ), Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and a Member of Institute of Directors (IOD)