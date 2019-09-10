Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

6 hrs ago | Views
Nations, like families, learn from past experiences.

The death of Robert Mugabe, the second president of a liberated Zimbabwe, 1987-2017, brings many memories to us all.

I will propose the following ideas below in some detail.

The death and acrimony that followed Mugabe's death is a direct result of Zanu-PF's failure to create a peaceful predictable succession process.

Secondly, Zanu-PF engages in shaming ceremonies for those out of favour with the leadership, often followed by gruesome murder, poisoning and accidental car accidents or house fires.

I have addressed these issues before when President Emmerson Mnangagwa and former vice-president Joice Mujuru were on the chopping block — one of them escaped from poisoning and the woman was undressed in public (her words).

It is time to change your ways and adopt a more civilised attitude towards different opinions.

When going to press, I was lucky to read a homily from the Holy Father Fidelis Mukonori. The homily is as follows, illustrating the fact that I am not the only one who have realised this shortfall.

"You don't have to destroy your opponent, you don't have to destroy your political competitor, you don't have to destroy your business competition, no, and you don't have to destroy somebody who does not belong to your party."

Lesson number two

For the sake of brevity, I will defer the second lesson to my learned brother Tino Chinyoka, in his Tuesday Letter.

"I (will) never suggest that your grief is not sincere. From you, a father, a husband, and an uncle, yes a benefactor has been taken away. Your grieving (will) therefore be sincere."

We can add that perhaps millions in Africa and in the Atlantic Diaspora whose forebears left the continent in chains will miss Uncle Bob. He was a hero to them; he spoke their thoughts and expressed their hatred of the white world.

There are many in Zimbabwe who became filthy rich from nothing (Zimbabwe English) and these will miss their share in the looting machine. At US$1 000 per diem, people have bought houses from a single two-week all expenses paid trip with Uncle Bob to New York.

If I were to list his beneficiaries, including his two boys, who became famous in Johannesburg party trail for their US$800 per bottle champagne, I would not make an end of it.

So is life. My great teacher, JMD Manyika, would say: "Kenny my boy, remember that for every addition you make on the right side, your left side is making a subtraction."

While these beneficiaries prostrate themselves before Uncle Bob's coffin, and show off, outdoing each other until they are hoarse: Ndasara ndoga chokwadi! (I am now all by myself)

Some mothers will threaten to kill themselves, banging their heads on the coffin so hard, they become insensitive. Young men will be employed to prevent such calamities.

These are genuine feelings. We will watch from a distance, with sad quietude.

For everyone who benefited from ill-begotten gains, others were impoverished and driven to destitution.  

In 2007 I was appointed as patron of the Zimbabwe Global Forum, a federation of displaced Zimbabweans.

I visited the Methodist Church in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where 1 250 Zimbabweans were sleeping in and under church pews designed for 200 members. The local congregation called for the Bishop's dismissal.

These makwerekwere (wanderers) have increased in South Africa, and we must face the issue sooner rather than later.

Uncle Bob lived in some splendid quietude in his second home in Singapore since April, his nephew says, until he fell sick two weeks ago.

The elders of the  Zvimba paramountcy who have honoured him with a chiefly title are breathing fire at the dishonourable way he lost power.

All these shenanigans are true to form and part of Uncle Bob's repertoire, unforgiving, never forgetting of insults, and yet never taking blame.

The lesson to be learnt here is two-fold. It is a lesson the United States constitution makers learned from King George III.

No one man would have so much power that he alone can move against the people's representatives.

Further, no one man should stay long enough so that half the senior appointments owe him a favour.

I remind our readers of Zanu-PF methods of leadership renewal.

Uncle Bob, in death, remembered the unceremonious way he left power, but did not recall the shameful way he treated those who had served him loyally for 40 years.

I remember him, at 92, wanting to box Didymus Mutasa in the ear.

What goes around comes around!

The Mexicans had a similar problem. Their solution: one six-year term, non-renewable.

Lesson number 3

To avoid future acrimony, a Mugamba's death must be followed by a public memorial celebration open to the public.

Whether the burial is at Heroes Acre or at a tribal village should be left to the family.

In that way, the state will kill two birds with one stone. The family can ask for assistance if they need it.

The South African problem

The desperation of Zimbabweans in South Africa is a direct result of one Mugabe personalising all the activities of a state, destroying the goose that lays golden eggs.

I must remind our readers that we did not have this bloodthirsty approach in Zapu.

As we were going to press, a video was published in which a Zulu terrorist was cutting off the eyes of a (presumably) Zimbabwean and then his throat. There was a huge crowd watching and speaking Zulu.

By failing to declare martial law, the South African government is complicit in this treacherous act.

The Zimbabwe government must face these atrocities head-on. They will not go on. Sooner or later, Zimbabweans will have to be repatriated from there.  

Gukurahundi

It has been suggested that the passing of Mugabe will open the way for burying the hatchet with Gukurahundi.

There is no need for endless commissions and consultations. A public apology must come first.

After that, the names of families that suffered must be compiled and terms agreed on national compensation.

While it was Mugabe who concocted this Gukurahundi, it was a national shame for which we all must atone.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

2 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

6 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

6 hrs ago | 930 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

6 hrs ago | 875 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

6 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3616 Views

Striking doctors dig in

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

The other side of Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

'18 people living in one room'

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 250 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

14 hrs ago | 5534 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

15 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

15 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

15 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

18 hrs ago | 766 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

18 hrs ago | 2174 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days