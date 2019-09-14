ZAPU in its bravest rebranding and transformation exercise

Opinion / Columnist

Ms Sakhile Sibanda the ZAPU National Secretary for Policy and Strategy on behalf of ZAPU has announced and has extended invites to every ZAPU stakeholder to a rebranding conference in Tipton Dudley, UK. Ms Sibanda defines ZAPU stakeholders as current members and supporters, former members, well-wishers, potential members, political analysts, members of media etc.Political parties by their very nature are closed entities, but ZAPU in its rebranding exercise seems to be bold enough to open itself up to the wider spectrum of the society. This maybe due to the stage where ZAPU is at right now, at the crossroads. It's 2020 defining National Congress is fast approaching. The Congress will condemn ZAPU to the uncaring dustbin of history or radically transform its fortunes to be the main political player in Zimbabwe.It's 2020 Congress will be the most interesting as it will usher in new leadership, the untimely passing of its President Dr Dumiso Dabengwa revealed one thing, that is the love the people have for the party. If ZAPU manages to harness this momentum and channels all the anger and energy towards an honest and open soul searching exercise, where no idea would be regarded as small or big, taboo or sacred, radical or incremental, then its future will be guaranteed.The renewal and transformation conference organised by the UK branch is such an important milestone towards ensuring and securing ZAPU's bright future. It appears that the meeting will be a do or die event, whereby ZAPU and its stakeholders will genuinely explore and interrogate its performance since 2008, critically appraise its chances and opportunities. This honest exercise can only be good for ZAPU and for other political formations wishing to be relevant in the political arena.The renewal and transformation conference is going to be on the 28th September, starting time is 11am. The venue is: St Paul's Community Centre, Brick Kiln Street, Tipton Dudley, DY49BP.Some of the thematic topics to be tackled head on are as follows:Theme 1: Identify the unique and positive factors of ZAPU thatinspire its political existence. How can these be extended to the current party's transformation exercise?Theme 2: Since ZAPU's revival what are the major internal and external factors that have or are hindering the party growth andpotential. How can they be addressed?Theme 3: Inclusiveness is at the heart of ZAPU transformation. Identify strategies for balancing intergenerational, gender and regional representation within the party and in policy orientation.For more details please contact:Sakhile Sibanda 07505365339Adi Moyo 07599483156Nkululeko Dube 07738519128