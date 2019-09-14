Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise Zimbabwe' - has, insatiable greed for power and loot

3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is a failed state. 

The last two weeks following the late Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe's death have provided the international community with some gruesome details of the country rapid descend into the hell-on-earth. All the world media houses were full of the sorry stories of corruption, incompetence, murderous tyranny, military coups, family and party factional wars, criminal waste of human and material resources and the tragic human suffering and deaths that always accompany these events. If anyone thought they had heard enough sorry stories about Zimbabwe, at least for the rest of the year, they were wrong.

"Zimbabwe doctors on strike to protest poor wages and the abduction of colleague!" run the headlines on Al Jazeera.

The attempt by the regime to blame the abduction on "third force" is both laughable and underline the regime's contempt for human suffering and life, at the very heart of the failed state!
 
"This Administration has no reason to destabilise this country by abducting its citizens. Threats to the security of persons and acts of terror are ultimately threats to the security of the State. There is no rhyme nor reason for the State to undermine itself," twittered Nick Mangwana, Information Permanent Secretary.

Zimbabwe is a failed state and Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies are an illegitimate regime desperate to hang on to power by hook and by crook. The party has established and retain the de facto one-party dictatorship by all manner of dirty tricks including brainwashing the electorate, rigging elections and most important of all by using brute force to induce fear.

The regime is extremely worried about strike action from any quarter given the country's worsening economic situation. The regime would be hoping that by abducting the doctors' leader it will instil fear and force the strike to be called off. The abductions are often carried out by top secret operatives the regime can then denounce as "third forces".

The regime will launch investigations to uncover the "third force" but only as a clever way to kick the matter into the tall grass as the investigations almost always uncover nothing. Gukurahundi is one prime example, 30 years after the massacre we are still "investigating"!

Even if the investigation uncover what happen, those responsible are never punished. The two CIO operatives who shot and nearly killed opposition candidate, Patrick Kombayi, in 1990 elections; were convicted of attempted murdered in a court of law. They were granted the presidential pardon without even seeing the inside of the prison cell!

Mugabe's 37 years of corrupt and tyrannical rule establish Zimbabwe as a failed state, a pariah state, ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs. By blatantly rigging last year's elections; Mnangagwa confirmed, if anyone had any lingering doubt following the ouster of Mugabe in the 2017 military coup, that Zimbabwe was still a pariah state or be it under new management.

Investors have shied away, especially in the last 20 years, when it was crystal clear Zimbabwe was a pariah state. No one likes to do business with thugs. And as long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state, there will be no meaningful economic recovery and the country's economic meltdown will only get worse.

The doctors are on strike demanding better wages; they are paid US$40 per month. They are demanding to be paid in US$ or at least have their wages pegged to the country's hyperinflation rate, now set at 500%. The regime is in no position to meet any of these demands given the economic situation is set to get worse!

The only way out is for Zimbabwe to end its pariah state curse and to do that, the illegitimate Zanu PF regime must step down to allow the appointment of an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the reforms to stop rigged elections.

The worsening economic situation is putting the Zanu PF regime under ever increasing pressure to step down and we can expect the regime to respond by stepping up the violence, abductions, etc. Zimbabwe's economic situation is now so precarious and the human suffering and deaths it is causing are so acutely felt; this cannot go on for much longer.

Change is in the air! Time for peaceful change is fast running out and woe to all those who greed and intransigence have left the nation with no way out except violent change!    

"Zanu PF has no reason to destabilise the country!" Zimbabwe is a failed state because of Zanu PF leaders' insatiable greed for power and wealth and there is nothing more destabilising than that!


