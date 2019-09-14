No to Mugabe mausoleum

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwe Campaign for Good Governance (ZCGG) would like to express its displeasure and dismay over the proposal to build a MAUSOLEUM for Robert Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre.The Symbol for the National Heroes Acre is the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier which represents all those who sacrificed and lost their lives for the freedom of this country. The heroes laid /buried at the shrine have equal status.There is no NATIONAL HERO who is more equal than others.The NATIONAL HEROES' ACRE cannot have a mausoleum for one person. That will divert attention from the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier to Mugabe mausoleum. It will also demean and belittle the lives of other heroes some of whom, contributed more to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle than Robert Mugabe.The immortalisation of Robert Mugabe will encourage people to worship individuals, dolls and idols instead of the ALMIGHTY. We say no to Mugabeism and the Mugabe Chete Chete slogan. He is dead and finished.Mugabe's family should not hold the nation hostage. We don't owe him anything. Instead, it is Mugabe and family who should thank the people for the honour the gave him to lead Zimbabwe for 37 years.After all, Mugabe's rule was a tragedy and a disgrace in the REGION. He had the worst human rights record in Southern Africa. Under his watch, his supporters and state agents abducted, tortured, raped and killed innocent fellow citizens and he personally encouraged and incited them. (Records are there).The economy is in ruins because of his bad populist economic policies, rampant corruption, mismanagement, wastefulness and generalised looting of state resources.Robert Mugabe does not deserve a mausoleum from the tax payers' money. He was cruel and evil. He deserved to be humiliated, he was humiliated, he felt the humiliation and died a bitter man. What a punishment!!War Veterans and War Collaborators must speak out and stop the divisive greed, selfish and arrogant Mugabe mausoleum project. They must not allow Mugabe and family to denigrate and rubbish the sacrifices' and contributions made by genuine heroes."We say no mausoleum For Robert Mugabe".--------MM Changamire Information - ZCGGCell: 0773 647 482 / 0716 359 438