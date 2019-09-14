Mnangagwa heartless

Opinion / Columnist

Dear EditorIt saddens me to see that E.D. Mnangagwa has seen it fit to spend over $25 million dollars on a corpse. Tax payers money was spent on chartering a plane for the delegation that went to Singapore,accommodating them all in top class hotels and then flying the corpse back to Zimbabwe. Now there is talk about building a multi-million dollar mausoleum for a corpse that will just disintegrate over time.In this same week, the doctors (who have been on strike for two weeks now), have been told that the government has no money so they should call off their strike and go back to work. There is not enough space on this page for me to enumerate the other projects where this money could have been better spent. There is a saying in my village that "when the living are dying, it is only the fool who will focus his energy and strength on those who are already dead".I would like to humbly request that President Mnangagwa should seriously consider leaving the land of the fools.