Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

At around 10pm, Saturday 14th September 2019, state agents armed with automatic weapons abducted Dr Peter Mugombeya, President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) in Budiririro, Harare. He has not been seen or heard of since then.Abduction of leading trade unionists and community activists has become a normal mode of operation for the Mnangagwa régime. There has been no attempt to unite Zimbabweans, there has been no "New Dispensation", rather, repression has increased.The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has had a number of its members abducted and beaten by the Rhodesian-style operations of the looters state. These include its President, Secretary-General and Secretary for Legal Affairs. Recently too, prominent members of the Citizens' Manifesto, a progressive civil society organisation have been abducted and badly beaten.Teachers and Doctors have been reduced to salaries far, far below the poverty datum line. But when workers go on strike for a living wage, they are referred to as "agents of régime change".The death and funeral of Robert Mugabe have highlighted the extravagant living standards enjoyed by the parasitic bourgeoisie, masquerading as "champions of black empowerment", as "pan-Africanists" and "anti-imperialists". The pictures of Mugabe's principle palace, the Blue Roof have shocked the world. Palaces and mansions built by the Mugabe family and other parasites dot the Zimbabwe countryside. These "anti-imperialists" live an extravagant bling lifestyle of conspicuous consumption.Whether the educational system or the health system survives is of no concern to Zimbabwe's rulers. They do not use such facilities. Mugabe died in a luxury Singapore hospital. He had been going there for a number of years to receive stem-cell injections (taken from the spinal fluid of aborted foetuses) to prolong his life-span. Other senior members of government including President Mnangagwa and Vice-President Chiwenga are accorded similar expensive treatment outside the country at a time when hospitals in Zimbabwe are lacking even basic drugs and hospital staff do not receive remuneration enough to live on.The Zimbabwe Communist Party calls for the immediate release of Dr Peter Mugombeya and for Communist Parties, trade union organisations and all progressive organisations to put pressure on the ZANU(PF) government to release him and stop its terror campaign against the organised working class.Issued by the Secretariat of the Zimbabwe Communist PartyContact: ZCP General Secretary, N.N. Mabhena: +27 83 340 1000