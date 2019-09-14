Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe Communist Party speaks on abducted doctor

by ZCP
5 hrs ago | Views
At around 10pm, Saturday 14th September 2019, state agents armed with automatic weapons abducted Dr Peter Mugombeya, President of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) in Budiririro, Harare. He has not been seen or heard of since then.
 
Abduction of leading trade unionists and community activists has become a normal mode of operation for the Mnangagwa régime. There has been no attempt to unite Zimbabweans, there has been no "New Dispensation", rather, repression has increased.
 
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has had a number of its members abducted and beaten by the Rhodesian-style operations of the looters state. These include its President, Secretary-General and Secretary for Legal Affairs. Recently too, prominent members of the Citizens' Manifesto, a progressive civil society organisation have been abducted and badly beaten.
 
Teachers and Doctors have been reduced to salaries far, far below the poverty datum line. But when workers go on strike for a living wage, they are referred to as "agents of régime change".  
 
The death and funeral of Robert Mugabe have highlighted the extravagant living standards enjoyed by the parasitic bourgeoisie, masquerading as "champions of black empowerment", as "pan-Africanists" and "anti-imperialists". The pictures of Mugabe's principle palace, the Blue Roof have shocked the world. Palaces and mansions built by the Mugabe family and other parasites dot the Zimbabwe countryside. These "anti-imperialists" live an extravagant bling lifestyle of conspicuous consumption.
 
Whether the educational system or the health system survives is of no concern to Zimbabwe's rulers. They do not use such facilities. Mugabe died in a luxury Singapore hospital. He had been going there for a number of years to receive stem-cell injections (taken from the spinal fluid of aborted foetuses) to prolong his life-span. Other senior members of government including President Mnangagwa and Vice-President Chiwenga are accorded similar expensive treatment outside the country at a time when hospitals in Zimbabwe are lacking even basic drugs and hospital staff do not receive remuneration enough to live on.
 
The Zimbabwe Communist Party calls for the immediate release of Dr Peter Mugombeya and for Communist Parties, trade union organisations and all progressive organisations to put pressure on the ZANU(PF) government to release him and stop its terror campaign against the organised working class.
 
Issued by the Secretariat of the Zimbabwe Communist Party
Contact:  ZCP General Secretary, N.N. Mabhena:  +27 83 340 1000  



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZCP
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

25 mins ago | 101 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

26 mins ago | 79 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

27 mins ago | 34 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

28 mins ago | 18 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

29 mins ago | 20 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

29 mins ago | 59 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

31 mins ago | 58 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

32 mins ago | 22 Views

Woman dies from abortion

33 mins ago | 57 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

34 mins ago | 41 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

35 mins ago | 22 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

35 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

36 mins ago | 29 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

36 mins ago | 34 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

37 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

37 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

38 mins ago | 81 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

42 mins ago | 86 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

47 mins ago | 73 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

49 mins ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

56 mins ago | 114 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

1 hr ago | 947 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mnangagwa owns CBZ bank?

3 hrs ago | 3463 Views

Chiwenga to kick out Mnangagwa?

8 hrs ago | 10133 Views

Mnangagwa heartless

8 hrs ago | 2494 Views

No to Mugabe mausoleum

8 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Work on Mugabe's grave house begins

8 hrs ago | 2656 Views

How Mnangagwa arm-twisted Mugabe family to force Heroes Acre burial

8 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Ramaphosa revisits booing nightmare during Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Chamisa, diplomats crank up pressure on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Chief Zvimba blasts Mugabe's nephew

8 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Striking doctors blocked from confronting Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mugabe Memorial: Family reflects on 'empty' stadium

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

Anger over Mnangagwa regalia as Mugabe's body goes to Kutama

8 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Mnangagwa's minister condemns doc's 'abduction'

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Nick Mangwana blames doctor's abduction on Mnangagwa attempted assassins

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

MDC-Alliance members urged to 'repent' and join Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 267 Views

RBZ explains exchange rate depreciation

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

CIO rubbishes connection to missing doctor's case

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Man torches ex-lover's hut

8 hrs ago | 136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days