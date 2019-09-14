Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

Opinion / Columnist

According to information from MLO's Central Intelligence Bureau ie CIB, Cde Paul Siwela' s hard hitting interview with Newzroom Afrika has sent shockwaves down the spine of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.The Zimbabwe President is particularly not happy with Matabeleland genocide part of the interview which he says paints the government of Zimbabwe and Shonas as bad people, and the last part where Cde Paul Siwela waved the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State and unapologetically called for Matabeleland to breakaway from Zimbabwe.Mnangagwa's concern about his own image, that of the Zimbabwe government and Shona people shows that he is an unrepentant Shona supremacist who cares only about himself and his shallow Shona fiefdom. He does not give a damn about Matabeles who lost their relatives in the most horrendous manner.Cde Paul Siwela arrived in South Africa on Monday last week and wasted no time to engage South African authorities over xenophobia that has engulfed the country SNF adversely affecting Matabele nationals.As soon as he touched down at OR Tambo Airport from Sweden on Monday last week, Cde Paul Siwela hit the ground running and engaged South African authorities and later headed straight to Newzroom Afrika where he held a successful interview.As evidenced by many messages of support and solidarity that trickled in from Matabeleland and all corners of the world by Matabeles expressing their happiness, Cde Paul Siwela's interview has undoubtedly served its purpose.We at MLO really appreciate and value the messages of support and input from all Matabeles.We have requested Cde Paul Siwela to conduct more interviews with more media outlets in South Africa and beyond to internationalise Matabeleland cause.His response was very positive and I say, wait until he gets back to Europe, what you have seen now is just a tip of the iceberg compared to what is coming.All brutalityand gory history against the people of Matabeleland by Zimbabwe Shona supremacists shall be laid bare for the whole world to see. No one will be allowed to put words into Cde Paul Siwela' s mouth. Only the truth he will say, only the truth he will tell. Those who are allergic to the truth must find a hole to hide.We solidly stand by our President Cde Paul Siwela as he embarks on this journey to put Matabeleland cause on the world map and lead people of Matabeleland to their independence.Nothing will stop him as we will form a human shield around him to protect him from our enemies. Whoever wants to take his life would have to kill us first. The time for Matabeleland to be heard has come. We will not allow human rights abusers who have no respect for freedom of speech to silence our President.Last but not least we demand that the President of Zimbabwe stop tormenting our leader, Cde Paul Siwela, and respond to the Notice of Demand for the Restoration Matabeleland which is already in his office.Lukhulu luyeza luyenyelela!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs.