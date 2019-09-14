Latest News Editor's Choice


Mbeki's 'lies' about Mugabe exposed

I was, like many, I guess quite disgusted by the revisionist narrative ANC is trying to peddle. As for Ramaphosa, I am not surprised because he actually was never part of uMkhonto weSizwe. If anything he was just doing business with whites. So I am not surprised. But what disgusted me is Thabo Mbeki's position about Mugabe. His PanAfrican nonsensical rhetoric went way beyond his stupid brain.

What is said about Mugabe's positive contribution - i.e., education and the Congo intervention is actually very simplistic and superficial.

First, as he rightly observed, Mugabe inherited a functioning system when he took over from the Rhodesians. The economy which had long been slightly sidelined had developed it's own inward mechanisms of growth within and it was inward. As a result it had a telling effect on the education sector. The education system in Rhodesia which already been designed to anchor that of Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland followed the stencil of the British system.

Except that it was designed, this time around to produce a middle class lot that had no clearly discernible path of translating theory into skills. So the education system that Mugabe inherited from Ian Smith, while it was good enough, it still was quite superfluous.

In fact, it should be remembered that Ian Smith and the rest of the colonisers created a system that did not educated everyone with a view of empowering them to even develop skills to think independently, lest they learn how to revolt. Mugabe inherited that kind of education system and perfected it. That explains why even to this day when you look at those who completed their University degrees and College graduates from the early 80s to around the mid-to-late 90s you will realise the lot that seriously suffers from a marked intellectual grid lock.

This is a generation that was turned into scavengers - i.e., preferring to benefit from the spoils of the 'liberation struggle.' Most of them even went into civil service and were depoliticised seriously. This argument is still corroborated by the UN statistics and facts that peg Zimbabwe's literacy rate at 93-96%, and with a Skills rate of 33%. These statistics alone are so telling about this empty Mugabe rhetoric. Besides, it must not be forgotten that Mugabe did what he was supposed to do. To celebrate him for the education system is like celebrating a builder for building a house when it is his duty to actually build.

Then on the issue of Mugabe's intervention in Congo, I once explained this in my two writings; in 2003 and in 2007. The latter was even serialised by the Standard Newspaper. Mugabe marshalled the SADC Allied Forces because it had been raised to him that the Americans, the British and the rest were planning to use Congo as their 'gateway' into Southern Africa - their aim being to distabilise and to remove certain leaders.

You will recall that upon hearing that Mugabe immediately called Nelson Mandela who at the time was still serving, informed him and in the process requested that they form a strong pact to fight the Westerners.

Mandela's response irked Mugabe. Mandela refused to be part of that arrangement, choosing instead to remind Mugabe that he actually planned to step down so he didn't feel threatened by the Americans at all. That forms one of Mugabe's long standing issues with Mandela. So Mugabe immediately turned to Sam Nujoma, an easily excitable old fool. He agreed. It must be remembered that exactly at that time, Sam Nujoma had just caused a serious massacre of the Caprivians, in exactly the Gukurahundi style that had been pursued by Mugabe in Matebeleland. He then turned to Dos Santos of Angola another brute who had murdered thousands.

In his approach to these leaders, Mugabe framed his narrative to suggest that the West was working with Museveni and Paul Kagame as their fronts to destabilise the interlacustrine region and after that SADC region will be next.

They believed him. He turned to Zambia. The Zambians refused. With these, he decided to hastily arrange a rescue party for Kabila who was under siege without the approval of parliament.

Quickly they warded into D.R. Congo and rescued Kabila through a process that was called 'hot extraction.' Chief among was a Commando called Col. Gumbo, whom Kabila showered with loads of presents and money after that encounter.

So the Congo issue needs  to be carefully explained.


Dr Brilliant Sigabade
Most Popular In 7 Days