MDC Alliance behind abductions

1 hr ago | Views
The quest for power should never ever replace our humanness and the inherent spirit of Ubuntu that is the hallmark of our people, either in their deeds or spirit. Such virtues that are found in Zimbabwe should never be supplanted by self-seeking politicians or power-hungry individuals who pander to the whims and caprices of our erstwhile colonisers.

It is sad that today as the country seeks to come to terms with the disappearance of Peter Magombeyi, the opposition is celebrating, so are some embassies in Harare, the morbid celebrations are a result of a mission accomplished, at least in the eyes and hearts of the MDC-Alliance and it's handlers.

The idea is to damage the reputation of our country, the people of Zimbabwe and also the ruling party Zanu-PF.

As the Zanu-PF Youth League, we hope that Peter is safe and whoever has him, which we dare say is the MDC-A or one of the ever scheming embassies in particular the US embassy, return him to his family, friends , workmates and indeed the nation at large safe and sound with no injuries, and indeed to tell the real story of who took him.

This sad development has no place in a progressive country let alone in the Second Republic, where commitments have been made, and are indeed guaranteed from the highest office that this is a New Dispensation that respects human rights and other liberties enshrined in our Constitution. Having said that, we find it utterly disgusting that there are some elements who want to use the disappearance of Peter for political mileage, no, we should never sacrifice our conscience as a nation on the alter of expediency, we are better than that and the polarisation resident in our nation should not blind us from seeing the obvious.

The MDC-A, more than anyone else think they stand to benefit from Peter's disappearance and should tell us where they hid him. It begs answers, why would Zanu-PF abduct a doctor who serves the people and saves life?

Why would the Zanu-PF Government shoot itself in the foot by carrying out abductions when the message is engagement? Why would the Zanu-PF Government seek to bring unnecessary negative publicity when the President is due to be at the United Nations in New York, marketing brand Zimbabwe? And indeed why would we score an own goal by carrying such dastardly acts when a special UN envoy is on our soil assessing our human rights record?

The simple answer to the above is that Zanu-PF, as the governing party, would never under the sun, engage or allow such acts of banditry which tarnishes the image we are working around the clock to spruce and put in good stead after decades of isolation, to take place.

Indeed, common sense shows that there are elements in this country hell bent on derailing the progress that Zanu-PF is making, there is a third and sinister hand trying to rock the boat and cause maximum damage to our re-engagement efforts, these shenanigans, which I am afraid, have the fingerprints of the country's clumsy opposition party masquerades and their puppeteers all over, are meant to deliver the killer punch and return the country to a pariah State that is unsafe, inhabitable, and perpetually ostracised from the rest of the world.

The MDC-A and some embassies are no doubt the third force. We know the MDC-A has trained militias, we also know they have torture houses which they lie are safe houses, and we also know that the MDC-A, that consorts with nations which imposed sanctions on us to blunt our recovery prospects, want to inflict maximum damage by fair or foul means.

Last year, in free and fair elections, the MDC-A failed a fair contest and lost the polls to President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF. Now the MDC-A is fast becoming a rag tag opposition movement which seeks to cause anarchy through acts of terror such as abductions.

MDC-A is a terrorist organisation led by power-hungry surrogates of imperialism. We are shocked the US embassy is wining and dining with terrorists. Look at the coincidence, history tells us that whenever we have an international engagement the attention-seeking opposition always come up with antics.

I will not belabour the point that there is a third force with links to the former G40 faction suffice to say after failing to use the body of our late president to sneak back into the country and escape their crimes, these forces will now stop at nothing to cause alarm and despondency in the country.

Dear countryman, let us remain vigilant because the enemy wants to cause anarchy, but we know what they are, who they are and what they represent. The merchants of evil and their evil machinations are destined to fail in their attempts to stop the unstoppable train towards Vision 2030 that is being steered by President Mnangagwa.  

The writer is the Secretary for Youth Affairs and Chief Whip of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days