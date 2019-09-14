When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

Opinion / Columnist

While the President of the Republic is busy trying to be endorsed by a dead man called Robert Mugabe, all the country's referral hospitals are without doctors, after the Doctors Association called for a massive stay away in protest of its abducted union leader Dr Magombeyi last Saturday.Mnangagwa's government tried to ignore it but latter pressed the panic button when all the doctors downed their tools.Indeed should the innocent patients at these national hospitals suffer because of a barbaric government, which has failed its own citizens?In a bid to contain a crippling doctors' strike in Zimbabwe, the country's government has deployed doctors from the military to state hospitals.Doctors went on strike on Tuesday after one of their own, union leader Peter Magombeyi, was allegedly abducted by state security agents.Despite calls for information on his whereabouts and doctors' declaration that they would not return to work until he is found, no headway has been made.A "third force" in corridors of Zimbabwean politics refers to elements suspected to be linked to the late former president Robert Mugabe and who intend to destabilize the regime of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In May, seven human rights defenders were arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport as they returned from a workshop on non-violent protest tactics in the Maldives.They were accused of plotting to overthrow the government. They are yet to face trial.Before a planned opposition protest against a worsening economy earlier this month, several rights activists and opposition members were "abducted, tortured" and dumped by suspected state agents, according to human rights organizations in the country.The police and the courts subsequently blocked the demonstrations, and security forces beat up a few hundred who turned up in spite of the ban, leaving many injured and more than 100 arrested.A senior MDC opposition party official Amos Chibaya who was arrested for failing to stop the Harare demonstration was on Monday granted bail by a Harare magistrate.Last week, teachers who tried to present a petition on their low salaries and poor working conditions to the finance ministry were arrested for criminal nuisance.The abduction and torture of political satire comedian Samantha Kureya by armed men last week showed that violence is "now systematic rather than isolated aberrations", political analyst and University of Zimbabwe professor Eldred Masunungure told AFP.Masunungure blamed what he called a culture of violence which started with the colonial government and the struggle to dislodge it."Most of the top leadership of the country participated in the armed struggle and they deal with dissent the only way they know how."Mnangagwa became Zimbabwe's second president after the November 2017 military putsch that forced long-time president Mugabe out of power. He won the July 2018 disputed elections and promised a new democracy.Abductions are not new in Zimbabwe's violent socio-political history. Some of the most notable kidnappings include the following:- Nationalist Edson Sithole and his secretary Miriam Mhlanga, who were taken into a car in October 15 1975 and never seen again;- Edwin Nleya, a captain in the army, who disappeared without a trace in 1989 from the infantry battalion in Hwange after threatening to expose army bosses involved in poaching and ivory trade. His decomposing body was found two months later;- Rashiwe Guzha, a secretary at the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO), who went missing in May 1990. She was declared dead but her remains were never found;- Patrick Nabanyama, then a polling agent for David Coltart in the June 2000 parliamentary election, who was abducted on June 19 2000. He was never found and on August 11 2010 he was legally declared dead;- Former journalist Jestina Mukoko, then a human rights activist and director of the Zimbabwe Peace Project, who was abducted on December 3 2008 for allegedly being involved in planning anti-government demonstrations that day; and- Journalist turned activist Itai Dzamara, who was kidnapped on March 9 2015. He is yet to be found or declared dead.While the government has blamed a third force behind these abductions, the surprising thing is that most of these barbaric acts where even worse when Mugabe was in power.Should we blame the G40 or ED should take full responsibility of these actsKnowledge Hakata can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com