Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

I can not find words to describe how nauseating Linda Masarira's opinion is, about Dr. Peter Magombeyi's disappearance.
How ignorant and shallow she has become in politics is just beyond the grave.  Linda has an opnion that Dr Peter Mahombeyi has staged his own abduction under a political ticket of the MDC A. As an aspiring President  and a mother l can not believe  that she stooped that low. It's gone 4 days now since he is gone , Peter's family,  friends and workmates are having sleepless nights.

If Linda could spare a minute of her life and reflect on the ordeal that Obert Masaraure, Gonyeti, and Tatenda went through she would be ashamed of herself. People that have been abducted went through an imaginable brutality and  torture. I pray that God removes a heart of stone and replaces a heart of flesh in Linda. I wonder why  emphathy, compassion and kindness has departed from her as a family woman.? Masarira's attitude towards these un investigated abductions happening in Zimbabwe is a disgrace to womanhood.

I urge Masarira to withdraw her statement. The family is hurting enough to have that salt added on a fresh wound. Stating that the abductions are staged is a vile attempt to compromise investigations by the state. Masarira is encouraging the state to hide behind a finger. l just hope Dr Peter comes back alive and unharmed , otherwise Masarira will be ashamed i.e if she has the sense!

Linda should learn to be sensitive and not put political ambitions over human lives.  Masarira should apologise to the nation for her appalling opinion. No to abductions.

#Returndrpeter.

Source - L D Mungwari
Most Popular In 7 Days