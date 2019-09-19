Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC conspiracy exposed

19 Sep 2019 at 14:33hrs | Views
The recent spate of alleged abductions in Zimbabwe has sent social media into over drive with opposition leaders, namely MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa and his Spokesperson, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda laying the blame squarely on Government and the Security forces despite lack of evidence to support the assertion.

The latest case of alleged abduction involves Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) leader, Dr Peter Magombeyi who is alleged to have been abducted by three masked men on Saturday.

Information unearthed by the Harare Post has exposed a conspiracy by the MDC to tarnish the image of Government and His Excellency, President Mnangagwa and portray the image that there are gross Human Rights abuses in the country, ahead of the visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule.

The Harare Post can exclusively reveal that in anticipation of the visit by Voule, the MDC held a series of secret meanings chaired by Chamisa in which it was decided to carry out operations to influence Voule's final report and guarantee that it reports negatively on ZANU PF and Government, hence the stage managed abductions.

Harare Post can also unequivocally reveal that Voule, a day before jetting in the country, met with South Africa based Human Rights Watch (HRW) Southern Africa Director, Dewa Mavhinga and Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition regional coordinator, Blessing Vava, in which he was shown video footage and media from the January 2017 and August 1 incidents.

A source close to Voule, disclosed that they feared his visit was now a mere formality as he already has a preconceived misconception about the Human Rights situation in Zimbabwe.

"Voule met with Mavhinga and Vava before visiting Zimbabwe and was shown footage from the January and August incidences in the country which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

"As we speak, his visit may now just be a formality as he now has a preconceived misconception about the Human Rights situation in the country.

"He has played right in the hands of the opposition who have taken the advantage of the visit by an international diplomat and also the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) set for New York to set the opposition narrative that the new dispensation has no regards for Human Rights." The source revealed.

The investigations by Harare Post can conclude that the stage managed abductions are part of the conspiracy by the MDC to tarnish the image of President Mnangagwa to scupper the attempts at Government's re-engagement with the West, as success of the Government and ZANU PF would spell the end of opposition in the country.

Source - Claver Nyuki
