Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Highlanders Football Club and Ndebele identity amongst fans in Zimbabwe

52 secs ago | Views
The paper examines the issue of identity construction amongst the Ndebele through the prism and lens of football. It examines how Ndebele identity is constructed, mediated and reproduced through support for Highlanders football club.

This is achieved by adopting sociological theory particularly the interactionist perspective. Succinctly, the theory views sport as not just a sport or a game, sport according to the theory is given meaning as various members within society interact. This therefore has implications for one's understanding a, shaping and negotiating the issue of identity.

In this regard then, using the lens and mirror of football, the article explores the issue of identity particularly Ndebele identity. Football is a metaphor of life, struggle, freedom, and fans identify with their club because it offers them a sense of identity and represents their aspirations and dreams as a social group.

In sum the paper unearths that the football club is more than just a sports team to the Ndebele, it represents a yearning for self-expression of what it means to be Ndebele within Zimbabwe.
VIEW the paper >>>> HERE

Introduction

Football is the most popular sport worldwide, and its popularity in Zimbabwe is no exception. It is a game that arouses and inflames passions amongst society and contributes to a polarization within society, polarization is brought up by issues related to identity, ethnicity, language, culture and even perceived historical injustices based along ethnic lines.

Football becomes a theatre, a site of struggle and tensions where identity is constructed, deconstructed, mediated, challenged, questioned, affirmed and celebrated. In a sense, football can be read as a metaphor signifying a struggle for power, dominance and superiority not only between the two  protagonists but between societal groups such as ethnic ones.

The encounter between football and identity has always been inevitable as football clubs tend to be formed on the basis of social identity, in this instance a group identity, they identify with a geographic location, social class, racial group, ethnic group and in some cases religious group.

Highlanders is viewed by fans as a vehicle of Ndebele expression, it has emerged as the 'only' institution they have following the demise of the monarchy and ZAPU which were representative of Ndebele aspiration and identity. Fans have given highlanders meaning and shaped it into a club that stands for Ndebele identity and nationalism, captures the Ndebele experience such as Gukurahundi, critique of Shona triumphalism, imagining Ndebele identity, marginalisation, Ndebele-Shona relations.

The paper is divided into five sections, following the introduction is an outline on the theoretical framework used in the study, next will be a discussion on the intersection between football and identity which will be followed by a discussion on Ndebele identity and Highlanders Football Club. Lastly, will be the conclusion remarks.



Source - Tobias Guzura & Jefferson Ndimande
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 women fined for illegal possession of a gun

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe was a complex man, said Bona

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Man murders girlfriend, stabs friend

10 mins ago | 9 Views

High Court allows doctors' march

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Cyclone Idai food donations rotting in warehouses

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Chamisa's MDC takes police head-on

14 mins ago | 40 Views

Nomadic Dutch coach for Bosso

15 mins ago | 25 Views

WATCH: Bona's moving tribute to Mugabe

17 mins ago | 30 Views

Of illegal sanctions and global politics

1 hr ago | 170 Views

MDC conspiracy exposed

1 hr ago | 910 Views

Janet Manyowa arrives ahead of Friends in Christ gospel extravaganza

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Linda Masarira on Peters Magombeyi's disappearance

4 hrs ago | 2916 Views

Magombeyi's abduction requires a firm 'Jamal Khashoggi-style' solidarity response

4 hrs ago | 1632 Views

When a government starts abducting its own doctors…

7 hrs ago | 3810 Views

Chombo's health deteriorates, denied passport to seek medical attention in abroad

8 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Zanu-PF official jailed for fraud

8 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Chamisa trials Mnangagwa in America

8 hrs ago | 7533 Views

'Zimra still charging duty on sanitary wear'

8 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zanu-PF loses hero's burial fight

8 hrs ago | 3588 Views

Top businessman convicted for stealing Zesa cables

8 hrs ago | 2552 Views

'Bulawayo residents snub voter registration'

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Heavy winds destroy 2 top schools

8 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Bhamusi in Warriors squad

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

174 subscribe to credit registry system

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mnangagwa faces protests in New York

8 hrs ago | 1185 Views

NUST enrolment must be biased towards Matebeleland region students

8 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Nakamba scoops club's man of the match award

8 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Residents registers concern over Bulawayo budget consultations

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

In-laws beat man to death

8 hrs ago | 1233 Views

PSL rejects Zifa match fees increase

8 hrs ago | 339 Views

Residents assault man over stolen goods

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF lines up events to celebrate Mugabe's life

8 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mugabe's children salutes Mnangagwa's govt

8 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Bossolona clamp Chuma

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Man kills son over paternity row

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax to stay despite High Court ruling

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

Nust underdevelopment rapped

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

EcoCash suspends 4 000 agents

8 hrs ago | 1365 Views

5 'armed robbers' arrested

8 hrs ago | 661 Views

‘We'll be watching' – a reporter's fraught return to Zimbabwe after 16 years

8 hrs ago | 902 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo, Youths League slam abductions

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Police intensify anti-smuggling blitz

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chamisa's MDC holds governance workshops

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

MDC Alliance behind abductions

8 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zivhu defies party directive

8 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mavhunga's family shuns Heroes Acre

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF commends ANC for memorial

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to join protesting doctors over abduction

19 hrs ago | 7009 Views

Zimbabwe to de-racialise land ownership

19 hrs ago | 3023 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days