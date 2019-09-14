Latest News Editor's Choice


#BringBackDrPeter

At 22:19 on the night of Saturday, 14 September, Dr Peter Magombeyi - acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) -  sent a message to the ZHDA junior doctors WhatsApp group saying he had been kidnapped by three men.

Efforts to reach him on his phone have since been fruitless, and as of Tuesday morning, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Previously,  Dr Magombeyi had received threats via SMS warning him to "stop what he is doing" or to face the consequences. He has been at the forefront of negotiations with government over the dire working conditions experienced by doctors across the country.

On Sunday, after news of the abduction broke, doctors gathered at Parirenyatwa Hospital in their lab coats to demand the release of their colleague.

Minister of Health, Obadiah Moyo, who recently attempted to block the doctors from striking by placing them on the essential services list, issued a statement saying that the Ministry was "alarmed" by the reports of Dr Magombeyi's kidnapping and is "taking the matter very seriously."

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights filed an urgent habeas corpus application which was granted, with the High Court ordering the release of Magombeyi and requiring the Home Affairs and State Security Ministers to locate him.

Meanwhile, hundreds of doctors and nurses from Harare, Parirenyatwa and Mpilo hospitals demonstrated yesterday, demanding Magombeyi's return. Senior doctors also downed tools to protest the disappearance of their colleague.

A prayer vigil was held at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night for Dr Magombeyi, and demonstrations continued at Harare Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals this morning.

