Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Of human rights demands and regime change in ZImbabwe

20 Sep 2019 at 07:39hrs | Views
Chapter 4 of Zimbabwe's Constitution adopted in 2013 outlines various rights which are supposed to be enjoyed by Zimbabwean citizens as they go about their business. A few bad apples among us are busy abusing Section 59 which affords the "freedom to demonstrate and petition".

Of late, Zimbabweans have seen both the MDC and civil society organisations (CSOs) crying the loudest about alleged human rights abuses.

Two-pronged approach After losing the 2018 Presidential election, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa started to use a two-pronged approach to discredit Government and the Presidency of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

These approaches are demonstrations and stage-managed abductions. The MDC is determined to use anything within their reach to tarnish the image of Government in the eyes of the international community in revenge for its own electoral rejection.

Alleged human rights abuses What boggles the mind is that the issue of alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe has all the signs of regime change written all over it. When CSOs start talking about human rights abuses, they end up calling for a change of Government. This alone shows that there is a third hand in that narrative which will be pushing them left, right and centre to make those baseless allegations.

Each time the MDC and its surrogates want to take to the streets, they are quick to point to Section 59.

Those who are keen on demonstrating conveniently forget that Section 86 (1) of the same national charter states clearly: "The fundamental rights and freedoms set out in this chapter must be exercised reasonably and with due regard for the rights and freedoms of other persons."  Therefore, those who want to demonstrate should know that whatever they will be doing does not infringe on other people's freedoms and rights.

ZIDERA Since the turn of the 21st century, the United States of America has zoomed its regime change radar on Zimbabwe. When Zimbabwe reclaimed her agricultural land from a few white farmers and redistributed it to the majority of Zimbabweans, the US reacted harshly by imposing illegal sanctions under the banner of Zimbabwean Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA).

It should be noted that since the 1979 Lancaster House Agreement, Zimbabwe's land issue has always been a bilateral matter between Zimbabwe and her colonial master, Britain. It, therefore, boggles the mind as to how and why the US took the lead in punishing Zimbabwe for reclaiming her land.

Fast forward to 2019, under US President Donald Trump's administration, the antenna was raised again by putting Zimbabwe on the all-time spotlight.

Buoyed by the opening of the US$200 million US embassy in Harare's Bluff Hill suburb, in January 2019, the US went into overdrive aimed at crippling the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa. Unlike previous US ambassadors to Zimbabwe, the incumbent, Brian Nichols, has not hidden his unbridled desire to unseat ZANU-PF and replace it with the MDC through using social media to spread lies.

One such false claim is his recent tweet alleging that since January this year 50 people had been abducted in Zimbabwe. Enter the Western embassies When the news of the alleged abduction of acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi, emerged, they flooded social media with their messages.

"Since January more than 50 civil society, labour and opposition leaders have been abducted in Zimbabwe. No arrests have been made. We urge the Government to take action & hold perpetrators of these human rights violations accountable.#FindDrPeterMagombeyi", tweeted the embassy.

The United Kingdom embassy also chipped in: "Concerned that there's still no news on Dr Peter Magombeyi. We call upon the Government of Zimbabwe to do all it can to find him, as per yesterday's court ruling #BringBackDrPeter."

Not to be outdone, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, tweeted: "Praying for a speedy return of disappeared Dr Magombeyi The case needs to be swiftly and thoroughly investigated."

The European Union in Zimbabwe has also jumped on to the bandwagon bent on effecting regime change in the country. It tweeted: "No one should fear to speak up, to demonstrate peacefully, and to go to vote. Democracy can only function if participation and trust between democratic state institutions, governments and citizens are guaranteed."

It is these so-called rights which are used to topple governments. Counter-surveillance Pro-MDC social media group, @PacheduZW, went on to advise MDC members and supporters that "protest organisers ought to have a counter-intelligence unit that identifies and vets out possible infiltrators".

This piece of advice alone coupled with information that the MDC runs safe houses on top of having an intelligence arm makes Government wary of the opposition's endgame. If the party is operating like any other, is there need for an intelligence arm and having safe houses? Who would the occupants of the houses hiding from whom after doing what? This bears traces of "massive hand holding" by the US intelligence community.

Labour Out of the blue, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and its affiliates are consolidating a detailed report which they intend to submit to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule.

It is no secret that the ZCTU has since teamed up with the opposition, particularly the MDC, to inflict maximum damage to Government's image by discrediting it. Pre-planned vigils On Monday night, the nation saw the first vigil night organised for Dr Magombeyi at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

What happened during the vigil showed that this was a well- coordinated thing where even whites were seen participating. Most whites do not seek medical services from this hospital. What did they stand to benefit? This clearly showed that someone picked out the impasse between medical doctors and Government over conditions of employment as a trigger to spark unrest. The ongoing vigils are being sponsored by those who have been pushing for regime change in the country since the mid- 1990s.

UN envoys In all these stage-managed dramas, the United Nations special envoys are always ready to investigate but the good thing is the Zimbabwean administration has nothing to hide. In 2005 when Government decided to deal with the sprouting of illegal urban settlements in urban areas under the banner of Operation Restore Order, there was a Western backlash against Harare.

In June of 2005, the UN Secretary-General appointed a Tanzanian, Anna Kajimulo Tibaijuka, as his special envoy to study the impact of the operation in Zimbabwe. She assessed the situation for two weeks and wrote a damning report which was not reflective of the situation on the ground.

Tibaijuka wrongfully concluded that "while purporting to target illegal dwellings and structures and to clamp down on alleged illicit activities, (the operation) was carried out in an indiscriminate and unjustified manner, with indifference to human suffering".

This time around as President Mnangagwa is preparing for the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UN Special Rapporteur Voule is visiting Zimbabwe from September 17 to 27, 2019 to assess the country's achievements and challenges in relation to the exercise of the rights to freedom of assembly and association in the country. The timing of the visit leaves a lot to be desired.

Of late, issues to do with human rights are being used as a trump card to punish Harare and deny the country lines of credit. This is calculated to perpetuate the ongoing economic challenges to force citizens to revolt against their Government, making it easy to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

26 mins ago | 144 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1307 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 633 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

2 hrs ago | 1856 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

6 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12409 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2718 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days