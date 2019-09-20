Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Bulawayo poor voter registration a wake-up call to Chamisa's MDC

20 Sep 2019 at 08:32hrs | Views
THE poor voter registration turnout that has been recorded in Bulawayo, with less than five residents taking part in the ongoing exercise each month according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must serve as a wake-up call to the opposition parties as Zanu-PF is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of such lethargy.

The country is already in the election cycle ahead of the 2023 elections and the opposition needs to hit the ground running by ensuring that their new members are registered to vote while the old members should confirm that their names are on the voters' roll.

The admission by the provincial elections officer Innocent Ncube that the turnout in the city is disappointing does not augur well for the opposition parties.
If ever the opposition MDC has any hope of ejecting the Zanu-PF government from power through the ballot box and retain its dominance in urban centres, then it has to do some serious self-introspection and do massive campaigns to have their members registered to vote.

The opposition must not get carried away by fanciful hopes that they will push President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office before 2023 and concentrate more on voter education. They should take advantage of the current hardships in the country and the Zanu-PF government's failed economic policies to rally people to register to vote in 2023 and deliver a resounding vote for them.

The party has lost a string of by-elections in recent times, so it cannot afford to nap at such a crucial time. It would be no use to try and start mobilising people to register to vote once 2023 arrives. Now is the time to do so. The party should already have started its outreach programmes and ensure that their members take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

There is a potential that Bulawayo will lose at least three constituencies as a result during the next delimitation exercise as the voter registered population for the city falls far short of the minimum threshold, so it is important for the opposition parties' registered voters to ensure which ward or constituency they will vote in. In past elections, many voters were disappointed on election days to realise they had gone to the wrong polling stations. This is something that the opposition needs to guard against.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

19 mins ago | 85 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1189 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1672 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 615 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2641 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12260 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2714 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days