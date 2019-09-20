Robert Mugabe does not deserve any praise

Opinion / Columnist

The praise that was heaped on Robert Mugabe by Thabo Mbeki at Tuesday's memorial is unfortunate, undeserving, misplaced and cannot go unchallenged.South Africa will be the brunt of Mugabe's ruinous economic policies in Zimbabwe for generations to come. A significant part of the population of Zimbabwe had no choice but to migrate south in order to escape hunger, starvation, and lack of political and civil freedoms under this despot.Zimbabwe's economy was strong when Mugabe took over power and was expected to grow and provide food for its citizens. This once thriving economy has been reduced to a basket case by Mugabe. He was not ashamed to use developmental aid funds to lead an ostentatious lifestyle.It is fitting, therefore, that his own party, and not the British government, removed him from power.Jeffrey Mothuloe, Montana Park