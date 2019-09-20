MDC vow anti-Mnangagwa demos at UN GA - why bother, all know you are ones keeping him in power

Opinion / Columnist

Next week world leaders will be in New York, USA, for the annual UN General Assembly talk-shop. Yes, Zimbabwe's leader Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be there with the usual large entourage of hangers-on, 90 according to some reports.Mnangagwa et al will be greeted by the usual demonstrators, in support of the regime and against it. MDC USA and Canada will be there."We are demonstrating against massive human rights abuses by Zanu-PF on our political and civic leaders and Zimbabweans in general," Tawanda Dzvokora, MDC America and Canada provincial chairperson, told New Zimbabwe."We want to tell the world that contrary to what Mnangagwa will be preaching at the UN and what he has been telling the world that he is a leader that listens to his people, a new dispensation leader, none of that is true as the man has actually closed the democratic space for Zimbabweans."It is all very well for MDC to be telling the world that Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime are illegitimate (following the rigged last year elections) and lawless tyrants. The world knows all that already and, more significantly, everybody knows too that it is none other than MDC political machination and blatant betrayal that has kept Zanu PF in power, illegally, for the last decade!It should be remembered that the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, and his friends into power on promise they would bring about democratic change, as the party's name also implied. And yet after 20 years on the political stage the party has failed to deliver even one democratic change. Not one!The MDC's golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms was during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. SADC leaders forced Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to agree to the implementation of the raft of democratic reforms following the blatant cheating and wanton violence by Zanu PF in the 2008 elections. MDC leaders failed to get even one reform implemented in five years!"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" (MDC leaders have learned to quietly enjoy the gravy-train spoils of power and not rock the boat!) Boasted Zanu PF cronies, commenting on why MDC leaders were not implementing any reforms during the GNU."MDC leaders were busy enjoying themselves during the GNU they forgot why they were there!" remarked one SADC ambassador in sheer exasperation at MDC leaders' failure to implement even one token reform in five years of the GNU.Nelson Chamisa, the new MDC president after the late Tsvangirai, has admitted, in a rare moment of candid talk, that the party had, indeed, accomplished nothing during the GNU."We got in the inclusive government and just sat there, spent five years in there. We came out without doing anything," he said.Actually, by failing to implement even one reforms MDC has done a lot worse that the immediate act of omission, the party's participation in subsequent flawed and illegal elections have given the Zanu PF regime the modicum of democratic credibility. What is more, MDC leaders themselves know this as David Coltart, MDC minister in the GNU and now Treasurer, readily admitted in his book."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."The other day MDC got $3.4 million, Chamisa as the leader will get $680 000, the party's share of the Political Parties Finance Act pay-off. The real reason Chamisa participated in the elections even when ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll.Ever since MDC leaders wasted the many golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms and end the Zanu PF dictatorship; Chamisa and company have accepted the political status quo as long as they got a share of the spoils of power as the country's main opposition party. It is no exaggeration to say, in the last decade, MDC leaders have been running with the hare and hunting with the hounds."Dzvokora vowed to tell the world how innocent Zimbabweans are being murdered in broad daylight, the arrests and treason charges being preferred on those opposed to the Zanu-PF government," reported New Zimbabwe.Why bother when it is MDC that is keeping the illegitimate Zanu PF regime in power!