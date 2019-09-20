Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC vow anti-Mnangagwa demos at UN GA - why bother, all know you are ones keeping him in power

20 Sep 2019 at 09:50hrs | Views
Next week world leaders will be in New York, USA, for the annual UN General Assembly talk-shop. Yes, Zimbabwe's leader Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be there with the usual large entourage of hangers-on, 90 according to some reports.

Mnangagwa et al will be greeted by the usual demonstrators, in support of the regime and against it. MDC USA and Canada will be there.

"We are demonstrating against massive human rights abuses by Zanu-PF on our political and civic leaders and Zimbabweans in general," Tawanda Dzvokora, MDC America and Canada provincial chairperson, told New Zimbabwe.

"We want to tell the world that contrary to what Mnangagwa will be preaching at the UN and what he has been telling the world that he is a leader that listens to his people, a new dispensation leader, none of that is true as the man has actually closed the democratic space for Zimbabweans."

It is all very well for MDC to be telling the world that Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime are illegitimate (following the rigged last year elections) and lawless tyrants. The world knows all that already and, more significantly, everybody knows too that it is none other than MDC political machination and blatant betrayal that has kept Zanu PF in power, illegally, for the last decade!

It should be remembered that the people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect the late MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, and his friends into power on promise they would bring about democratic change, as the party's name also implied. And yet after 20 years on the political stage the party has failed to deliver even one democratic change. Not one!

The MDC's golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms was during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. SADC leaders forced Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party to agree to the implementation of the raft of democratic reforms following the blatant cheating and wanton violence by Zanu PF in the 2008 elections. MDC leaders failed to get even one reform implemented in five years!

"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" (MDC leaders have learned to quietly enjoy the gravy-train spoils of power and not rock the boat!) Boasted Zanu PF cronies, commenting on why MDC leaders were not implementing any reforms during the GNU.

"MDC leaders were busy enjoying themselves during the GNU they forgot why they were there!" remarked one SADC ambassador in sheer exasperation at MDC leaders' failure to implement even one token reform in five years of the GNU.

Nelson Chamisa, the new MDC president after the late Tsvangirai, has admitted, in a rare moment of candid talk, that the party had, indeed, accomplished nothing during the GNU.

"We got in the inclusive government and just sat there, spent five years in there. We came out without doing anything," he said.

Actually, by failing to implement even one reforms MDC has done a lot worse that the immediate act of omission, the party's participation in subsequent flawed and illegal elections have given the Zanu PF regime the modicum of democratic credibility. What is more, MDC leaders themselves know this as David Coltart, MDC minister in the GNU and now Treasurer, readily admitted in his book.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

The other day MDC got $3.4 million, Chamisa as the leader will get $680 000, the party's share of the Political Parties Finance Act pay-off. The real reason Chamisa participated in the elections even when ZEC failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll.

Ever since MDC leaders wasted the many golden opportunities to implement the democratic reforms and end the Zanu PF dictatorship; Chamisa and company have accepted the political status quo as long as they got a share of the spoils of power as the country's main opposition party. It is no exaggeration to say, in the last decade, MDC leaders have been running with the hare and hunting with the hounds.

"Dzvokora vowed to tell the world how innocent Zimbabweans are being murdered in broad daylight, the arrests and treason charges being preferred on those opposed to the Zanu-PF government," reported New Zimbabwe.

Why bother when it is MDC that is keeping the illegitimate Zanu PF regime in power!


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

36 mins ago | 285 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1532 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

2 hrs ago | 2156 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

5 hrs ago | 714 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Fuel price hikes again

6 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

6 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

6 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

6 hrs ago | 1087 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 12646 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

20 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

20 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

20 hrs ago | 958 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days