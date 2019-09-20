Africans can learn from the Americans

Opinion / Columnist

The recent xenophobic attacks which were more of Afrophobic attacks are not at all a reflection of Ubuntuism or Pan-Africanism.Yesterday the Ndlovu Youth Choir which hails from the community of Moutse in the Limpopo province of South Africa managed to reach the finals of America's Got Talent.Even though they didn't win they managed to set the record of becoming the first Africans to reach the finales of the popular television show.The Youth Choir was never disparaged, harassed, victimized and to sum up never experienced any xenophobic attacks because of who they are or where they come from.Rather the Americans were rallying behind them. Here back in Africa people are chasing and assaulting each other instead of unifying and uplifting each other.The Ndlovu Youth Choir even made a tribute to Africa on their last performing act. If the Americans are able of embracing Africans why can't Africans embrace each other?Unity is the only way forward and with the Free Trade Agreement being only a stone's away from coming into motion drastic changes have to be made and implemented as soon as possible.It's time Africans live to the expectations of fallen heroes and heroines such as Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Sally Mugabe and Winnie Mandela.