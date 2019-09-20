Prayer for Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

People of Zimbabwe, the state of our nation is disturbing, discouraging, baffling and getting worse. The answer to our suffering is Jesus Christ. Our enemy is not President Mnangagwa or ZANU-PF, but the enemy uses people.Our enemy is invisible; we can't see him with our physical eyes. There is an invisible hand behind our suffering. What we see is a result of what is happening in the spirit realm.This is a spiritual problem and it needs a spiritual solution. I have learnt this from my own experience, I have been victorious since this revelation. The enemy is attacking individuals, families, communities and countries and Zimbabwe is under attack. I am not into politics.The bible tells us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places (Ephesians 6:12).John 10:10 tells us that the thief (satan) cometh not, but for to steal to kill and to destroy: I am come that they might have life and that they might have it more abundantly. We are in a warfare, whether we like it or not, whether we know it or not, whether we believe it or not. But God Almighty has given us the weapons. Our weapons of warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds (2 Corinthians 10:4). The bible tells us that, we perish because of lack of knowledge Hosea 4:6. What you don't know is bigger than you.The only hope we have is to turn to God in repentance and cry to Him in fervent prayers that He will pour out His Spirit upon us. According to 2 Chronicles 7:14, if my people who are called by my name (believers, christians), will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. We know that witchcraft and false prophets has taken over our nation.Corruption has filled the land, earth is withholding its goodness from our citizens because of our greed and arrogance. Bribe is rampant in our nation yet Exodus 23:8 says that, "You shall not take a bribe, for a bribe blinds the clear-sighted and subverts the cause of the just".Study Deuteronomy 28. Psalm 107:20 tells us that God sent His word to heal us and to rescue us from destruction. In addition Psalm 33:12, says that Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people who He has chosen for His own inheritance. Psalm 33:19 goes to say that God will deliver our souls from death and keep us alive in famine.For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers (Proverbs 11:14). We overcome this evil world because greater is He who is in us than he that is in the world (1John 4:4) If God is for us who can be against us (Romans 8:31). We don't know how God is going to turn around our situation, what we know is that God's thoughts are not our thoughts and His ways are higher than our ways Isaiah 55:8 and we must walk by faith and not by sight 2 Corinthians 5:7 Let us arise and intercede for our nation.Most prayer points in this prayer have scriptural referencesPrayerFather, we know that we have sinned against you. We have worshiped other gods by going to witchdoctors and false prophets, we have committed idolatry, murder, abortion, sexual perversion, stealing, paid bribes, taken bribes, lying, adultery, fornication and violence. Lord, we are sorry, we repent our sins and we destroy all the objects in our possessions that glorifies the devil but dishonour You. Lord we forgive anyone who has hurt and wronged us. Lord we ask for Your forgiveness in the name of Jesus Christ.We bind the strongman of witchcraft, sorcery, divination and enchantment in our nation in the name of Jesus (Matthew 12:29)We bind and break the spells of poverty, greed and corruption released against Zimbabwe in the name of JesusWe bind the strongman of poverty against Zimbabwe in the name of Jesus (Matt 12:29)We bind the strongman of corruption and greed against Zimbabwe in the name of Jesus Christ (Matt: 12:29)Let all cycles of sin, poverty, corruption, greed, murder, violence and unbelief be reversed to generations of blessings in the name of JesusWe command the spirit of antichrist in Zimbabwe to be silenced in the name of Jesus (1 John 4:3)Let the wicked be rooted out of Zimbabwe (Proverbs 2:22)Let the wicked be cut down and wither as the green herb (Psalm 37:2)Let all the idolaters in Zimbabwe be confounded and let all the gods worship the Lord (Psalm 97:7)Let every evil veil spread over Zimbabwe be destroyed by the fire of God (Isaiah 52:10)Let every covenant with death and hell be broken in our nation in Jesus name (Isaiah 28:18)Let the people who walk in darkness in Zimbabwe see the light and let Your light shine upon those in the shadow of darkness (Isaiah 9:2)We pray for the leaders of Zimbabwe to come to the light (Isaiah 60:3)Heavenly father, give our leaders wisdom to lead usWe make supplication, prayer intercession, and give thanks for all the people of Zimbabwe and for the leaders of Zimbabwe that we might live a peaceable life in all godliness and honest (1Timothy 2:1-2)Let our leaders be just and let them rule by the fear of the Lord (2 Samuel 23:3)Let our leaders fall down before the Lord and let Zimbabweans save the Lord (Psalm 72:11)Let the poor and the needy people of Zimbabwe be delivered (Psalm 72:12-13)Let the Lord's dominion be established in Zimbabwe and let His enemies lick the dust (Psalm 72:8-9)Turn our leaders' hearts to fear You (Proverbs 21:1)Let the Lord rule over Zimbabwe and let Zimbabweans be glad and rejoice (Psalm 97:1)Let Zimbabweans sing a new song, bless His name and show forth His salvation from day to day (Psalm 96:1-3)Let the people of Zimbabwe tremble at the presence of the Lord (Psalm 99:1)Let Zimbabweans make a joyful noise to the Lord and let Zimbabweans serve Him with gladness (Psalm 110:1-2)Let our leaders praise You and let them hear the words of Your mouth (Psalm 138:4)Let all the people of Zimbabwe turn to the Lord and worship Him (Psalm 22:27)Our nation is the Lord's and the fullness thereof, and all they that dwell therein (Psalm24:1)Let our nation praise the Lord for His merciful kindness and truth (Psalm 117)Save our nation, O Lord and send prosperity (Psalm 118:25)We pray that Zimbabweans will submit to the rule and reign of Christ (Daniel 7:14)We pray that Zimbabwe will bring its wealth into the kingdom (Revelation 21:24)We pray that Zimbabweans will be converted and bring its wealth to the king (Isaiah 60:5)We pray that Zimbabwe will be healed by the leaves from the tree of life (Revelation 22:2)We pray that Zimbabweans will show forth the praises of God (Isaiah 60:6)We pray that Zimbabwe will see the glory of God (Isaiah 35:2)Let those who are deaf hear the words of the book and let the blind see out of obscurity (Isaiah 29:18)We pray that Jesus Christ will rule over Zimbabwe in righteousness and judgement (Isaiah 32:1)We pray our nation will come to Zion to be taught and learn war no more (Isa, 2:1-4)We pray that the parched places in Zimbabwe will become a pool and every thirsty part springs of water (Isaiah 35:7)We pray that the glory of the Lord be revealed to our nation and that all the inhabitants will see it (Isaiah 40:5)Let the Lord bring righteousness and judgement to our nation (Isaiah 42:1)We ask the Lord to do a new thing in Zimbabwe by giving waters in the wilderness and streams in the desert (Isaiah 43:19-20)Let peace (shalom) come into our nation like a river (Isaiah 66:12)Let Zimbabwe be sprinkled by the blood of Jesus Christ (Isaiah 52:12)Let the children of our nation be taught of the Lord (Isaiah 54:13)Let our nation be filled with priests that worship the Lord (Isaiah 66:21)Let the people of Zimbabwe come and worship the Lord (Isaiah 66:23)Let Zimbabweans enjoy the works of their hands (Isaiah 65:21)Let the enemies in our nation be reconciled (Isaiah 65:25)Let Zimbabwe be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord (Habakkuk 2:14)Let our nation be saved and walk in the light of Zion (revelation 21:24)Let our nation look to the Lord and be saved (Isaiah 45:22)Let God be merciful unto us and bless us and cause His face to shine upon us. Let His way be known to us and His saving health in our nation (Psalm 67:1-2)Our nation is the inheritance of the Lord; let Him possess it (Psalm 2:7-8)Zimbabwe is the Lord's and He is the governor of our nation (Psalm 22:28)Let His government and peace continually increase in Zimbabwe (Isaiah 9:7)Let His justice and judgement increase in Zimbabwe (Isaiah 9:7)Let those in our nation who were not Your people be called the children of the living God (Romans 9:25-26)Let righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost increase in Zimbabwe (Romans 14:17)We pray for righteousness to come to our nation and that our nation would be exalted (Proverbs 14:34)Let His Spirit be poured out in our nation and our sons and daughters prophesy (Acts 2:17-18)We will confess You Lord, among our people and sing unto Your name (Psalm 22:22)Let your glory be declared among our people and Your wonders in our nation (Psalm 96:20)Let thy mercy O Lord be upon us accordingly, as we hope in You (Psalm 33:22)Open a door of utterance in our nation that our people might hear Your Word (Colossians 4:3)We pray that the families of our people be blessed through Christ (Genesis 28:14, Galatians 3:4)We pray for the healing waters to flow into our nation (Ezekiel 47:9)Let our land begin to experience rest, peace and joy in the name of JesusLet our land be healed from sicknesses and diseases (2 Chronicles 7:14)Let our land begin to yield its increases in the name of Jesus (Psalm 67:6)Lord we give you all the praise, honour, the glory and adoration for hearing and answering our prayers in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth we have prayed Amen.Sheila Magudu