Mugabe burial saga

20 Sep 2019 at 20:49hrs | Views
The ongoing controversy as to whether former president Robert Mugabe should be buried at the National Heroes Acre or at his homestead in Zvimba is a non-event.

In fact, it hides the true story. To most ordinary Zimbabweans, Mugabe will be remembered for the endless suffering that many people are enduring right now.

Mugabe leaves Harare, Bulawayo and all other cities in a state of fading elegance.

A trail of suffering comprising victims of torture, abduction, harassment, false arrests, murder, economic migrants, political refugees and the suppression of basic freedoms follows Mugabe to the grave. Only politicians seem to be energised and are jostling to take the front seat under the pretext of mourning a 'national hero'.

 What is at stake here is gaining political mileage while rubbing shoulders with regional leaders. Politicians may be seeing this is as a window for marketing their parties and networking with regional leaders.

Zanu-PF is already in pole position, in full swing campaign mode and will be running the show in the next few days. This also explains why Mugabe's family has been having reservations about announcing burial arrangements.

Indeed, the programme has been hijacked!

Richard Munyama MDC UK and Ireland

Source - Richard Munyama
