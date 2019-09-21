Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Sorry Dr Magombeyi, your story does not add up

21 Sep 2019 at 08:00hrs | Views
While we do not want to rush ahead of police investigations on the alleged abduction of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors' Association (ZHDA) acting leader Dr Peter Magombeyi, we cannot resist the clear observation that his story does not add up.

Since he was "found" in Nyabira, about 40 kilometres west of Harare, on Thursday evening, Dr Magombeyi has been telling the world an unbelievable story, which is at variance with someone who had been abducted. We hope that the good doctor will sober up soon and tell the world the true story behind his so-called abduction.

Zimbabweans were definitely not amused by the way Dr Magombeyi professed ignorance of what exactly happened to him in his first interviews after he as "found".

What was shocking to those who listened to the interviews was that Dr Magombeyi would remember everything else, including his name, his workplace and where he was, but when asked critical questions his answer was that he had lost memory.

This selective manner in which he carefully chose what to reveal, leaving the most important details that could give people pointers to what exactly happened to him leaves a lot of loopholes in his narrative.

Dr Magombeyi only indicated that he was taken to a basement and put on electric shocks, an old story used by many involved in fake abductions before in order to gain sympathy. But this time around, it seems Dr Magombeyi's story has failed to stick. The good doctor has a lot to explain and answer critical questions from Zimbabweans who have observed that his story does not add up and leaves a lot of gaps.

For instance, how will Dr Magombeyi convince the people that his abductors were busy charging his cellphone for the five days he was in "captivity"?

Unless he possesses a super cellphone that remains fully charged for five days, then the acting leader of the doctors' association has a lot of explaining to do on that front. We are saying this because his whereabouts were revealed by some media which spoke to him on his cellphone while he was still holed-up in Nyabira.

A quick check on the EcoCash platform reveals that indeed the number is registered in his name. This is one of the many huddles which Dr Magombeyi has to clear before he can start of thinking of convincing people on his abduction.

Then the doctor claims he was tortured with electric shocks in a certain basement for the five days he was in captivity from Saturday to Thursday when he was eventually "found". Surely, it will take an extraordinary human being to go under such a torture for so many days and emerge unscathed.

Of course, we are aware of the medical examinations being undertaken on Dr Magombeyi, but the fact that he does not show any signs of torture leaves many wondering. As if that was not enough, pictures of a smartly dressed Dr Magombeyi emerged the same night he was "found" when his lawyers visited him at Harare Central Police Station.

How he was abducted for five days, went under torture for all those days and emerge unruffled demands many answers from him. We urge the police to leave no stone unturned in their quest to establish the truth on what really transpired since Dr Magombeyi left his home in Budiriro suburb for an all-night prayer vigil.

How he left his home was revealed in a memo done by Harare Central Hospital after its human resources department carried out an investigation into what transpired. And the way he left home, telling his roommate that he was going for an all-night prayer and also instructing him to lock the doors since he was not returning, does not reflect an abduction.

This is why we urge Zimbabweans not to rush to point to abduction in cases where someone, for one reason or another, decides to disappear from the 'radar'. There is a huge distinction between abduction and disappearance.

In this case, we do not believe that Dr Magombeyi was of much interest to the State, except that he was leading the doctors' association. Doctors have gone on strike before and the Government has handled such protests well, reaching amicable solutions with the workers on numerous occasions. The Government clearly knows fully well how to handle such strikes by doctors and abduction is not one of them, as shown in such previous occurrences.

In fact, President Mnangagwa's administration has been at the forefront of preaching the gospel of re-engagement. Obviously, Government cannot shoot itself in the foot by embarking on such meaningless "abductions", which are not of any significance to its cause.

We stand by our earlier observation that the recent spate of people claiming abduction, but failing to substantiate their stories raises eyebrows.

After each so-called abduction, the opposition has been at the forefront of pointing a finger to the State, yet they too have a potential to abduct people for their own political gain.

The truth we all now know is that the State does not have a monopoly on abduction — anyone can abduct a person for their personal gains, and we envisage the case of Dr Magombeyi helping to buttress this observation.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Temba Mliswa blocked from entering Mugabe's house

7 mins ago | 16 Views

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

60 mins ago | 906 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

1 hr ago | 1291 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

3 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

3 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

4 hrs ago | 684 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

5 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

5 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

5 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

5 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

5 hrs ago | 1640 Views

Fuel price hikes again

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 11962 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 954 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days