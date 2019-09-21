Latest News Editor's Choice


7 ways to cure stomach ulcers

21 Sep 2019 at 08:20hrs | Views
Ulcers can develop in many parts of the body, including the stomach lining. Some natural home remedies can relieve the pain and other symptoms associated with ulcers. Stomach ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or duodenum, which is the first part of the small intestine.

Stomach ulcers develop when stomach acid irritates the lining of the stomach.

Causes of ulcers include:

    an infection with bacteria
    long-term use of anti-inflammatory medicines,
    Some people say that worrying and stress or spicy food can cause an ulcer.These do not cause ulcers, but they can make them worse by increasing stomach acid production.
    What happens when one has stomach ulcers
    If a person has an ulcer, they may feel a burning sensation in their stomach. This burning sensation often:
    lasts a few minutes or several hours
    eases after taking antacids or stopping food intake
    starts in the middle of the night or during meals
    occurs on and off for several weeks

People can relieve these symptoms using the following home remedies:

1. Probiotics

Probiotics are living organisms that help restore balance to the bacteria in the digestive tract. As well as helping achieve optimal gut health, they can help with relief of ulcer -pains. They may reduce the amount of bacteria present, speed up the healing process, and improve some symptoms.

Yoghurts

Fermented foods and drinks like mahewu

2. Yellow coloured veggies & ginger tea

Many yellows, like butternut and carrots, bananas and pawpaws contain compounds called flavonoids, which can help with stomach ulcers. They can also help a range of other digestive issues, including spasms and "manyoka" or diahorrhea. Flavonoids protect the stomach lining from developing ulcers. They do this by increasing stomach mucus, which inhibits the growth of bacteria that causes ulcers.

3. Bananas

I hope you remember what I have always said about banana and I further suggest that unripe bananas, especially the "nzarayapera" type may have a positive effect on ulcers. Unripe plantains contain a flavonoid called leucocyanidin which increases the amount of mucus in the stomach. This fruit may also reduce acidity, which can help prevent and relieve symptoms of ulcers.

4. Honey
Honey is a popular, natural sweetener. People who consume honey regularly can enjoy a range of health benefits. Honey has antimicrobial effects against some ulcer causing bacteria and for that reason l suggest that honey could be useful for treating stomach ulcers.

People also use honey to speed up wound healing, including skin ulcers, burns, and wounds.

5. Turmeric
Turmeric is a popular yellow spice frequently used in cooking delicious dishes. Like chili peppers, turmeric contains a compound called curcumin. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities that may help prevent stomach ulcers. I suggest use of it as a tea to relieve ulcer related pain

6. Garlic
Garlic is popular in many parts of the world for adding flavor to food. Garlic has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, which make it helpful in fighting infections. So why not introduce some garlic into your meals for prevention?

7. Aloe vera
Aloe- vera is a popular plant-based oil found in many topical lotions, cosmetics, and foods. It is a good one for ulcer pains. However one got to know the correct plant, remember what we mentioned in our article on aloe vera ? Keep that in mind and remember to sip on graviola every night..

Source - manicapost
