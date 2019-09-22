Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe's life crystallises anti-hegemony fight

22 Sep 2019 at 10:27hrs | Views
It is with sadness that this inordinate meeting is being convened at a time the continent and the rest of the world are mourning Robert Gabriel Mugabe's elevation to glory.

His untimely departure has offered the world an opportunity to appreciate how he was an effigy of every voice and institution opposed to the asymmetrical global order.

In his lifetime, Mugabe became an ideological mantle of our centuries of resistance to colonial hegemony, plunder and exploitation.

After independence, he gave a nod to`Africa's inaugural land reform programme.

This substantiates the magnitude of loyalty, he submitted to the liberation creed of this region and Africa at large.

Therefore, the doyen pan-Africanist Mugabe here is not the person, but he is now an idea representing perennial aspirations to remodel Africa's decolonisation project.

While his realistic response to sanctions and a neo-colonial sponsored opposition falsely and narrowly projects him as a dictator, to those of us, who saw the golden age he was preparing for Zimbabwe, Mugabe remains the illustrious Founding Father.

Mugabe rises to the celestial as the bedrock of pan-African memory; as a champion and think-tank of reframing the ontological density of blackness.

Today, Mugabe is the African force of ideological retention.

He is the reclaimer of the unifying virtues of the late Julius Nyerere, Augustino Neto, Samora Machel, Oliver Tambo and Sir Seretse Khama.

He is the embodiment of the African legacy and African heritage which slavery, apartheid and imperialism thought they had dismembered for good.

His elevation to glory renders a permanent scar to the body of the pan-Africanist movement.

May his dear soul rest in power.

The best service we can offer to Mugabe and other grandfathers of the African anti-colonial movement is to strengthen our return to the past in a bid to lay a solid philo-praxis foundation to our hallmark neo-colonial fight.

As the people of Zimbabwe, we are greatly honoured to have been led by this notable liberation stalwart and giant pan-Africanist.

It is the credence of his revolutionary leadership, which informs our affiliation to the fraternity of former liberation movements (FLMs).

Furthermore, the convening of this meeting in Zimbabwe fortifies the mandate of the Second-Republic under His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa to engage and re-engage the international community.

Zimbabwe's mandate to host this meeting symbolically articulates two policy pillars of envisaged national and continental development, which are capsuled in the country's Vision 2030 and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 offers a preliminary foundation for re-crafting our domestic policy to guarantee sustainable multi-dimensional foreign policy interests emanating from the Sadc region, the African Union (AU) and the world at large.

Our Second Republic's Vision 2030 will be of no essence if it is not set in tandem with the AU's Agenda 2063 – aimed at enriching the socio-economic and political instruments of Africa's development.

This comes at a time, we are also calling for the widening of foreign direct investment opportunities in our country, so as to further activate our subscription to the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Our zeal to contribute to initiatives which advance the unification of Africa such as the FLMs is grounded on the Julius Nyerere's "Uhuru na Ujamaah" (freedom and socialism) doctrine.

This very same creed has been revitalised and redesigned in Thabo Mbeki's call for African renaissance.

Therefore, I ride on the shoulders of the successive merits of critical African thought to invite a reasoning amongst ourselves, which is embedded in 'African Solutions for African Problems'.

The uninterrupted dialectic premise to understanding the personality of liberation movements is dissected by Amilcar Cabral (1966) who notes that: "Although the colonial and neo-colonial situations are identical in essence, and the main aspect of the struggle against imperialism is neo-colonialist, we feel it is vital to distinguish in practice these two situations. In fact, the horizontal structure, however, it may differ from the native society, and the absence of a political power composed of national elements in the colonial situation, make possible the creation of a wide front of unity and struggle, which is vital to the success of the national liberation movement."

Cabral benchmarks the inter-generational motive of the FLMs, which is anchored on the true aspirations of the founding fathers.

From the founding nationalists to the millennials, the FLMs institution is an inter-generational confluence between the aspirations of yesterday and those of today.

In full acknowledgement of the need for posterity of the liberation movement, the late Robert Mugabe's wisdom still echoes the need for regional integration, as he once said: "Unity is in fact more than mere harmony. It is an active bond of aspirants who share common given political beliefs. Unity is integrative of constructive or progressive or revolutionary forces in the direction of set goals. Unity is equally disintegrative of destructive or retrogressive or counter-revolutionary forces that operate against progress and against unity itself."

The words of these two revolutionaries validate the theme of this gathering as our critical mass must be perpetually biased towards "Uniting Former Liberation Movements Against Neo-colonialism Through Total Economic Cooperation, Development and Independence".

Therefore, it is my hope that our deliberations will redirect our thoughts to the shared burden of collectively grappling with neo-colonialism.

The neo-colonial project has fastened its levers through championing subtle means of subjugating Africa through neo-liberal expediencies.

Frantz Fanon in his seminal publication "The Wretched of the Earth" warns today's FLMs not to be ideologically incomplete and lifeless in order to debunk a dismembered past characterised by Africans' deprivation of the means to provide either capital and refined economic leadership to the new republic.

Consequently, this has subjected many of our member-states investing faith in colonial bankers' loans, their counsel and aid. This systematic tragedy of dependency has forced the new nation to remain hooked on its former coloniser just as it was during the colonial period.

 

Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF's Secretary for Administration, made this speech at the 10th Conference of the Former Liberation Movements (FLMs) in Victoria Falls last week.
Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTO: Julius Malema arrives in Zimbabwe

25 mins ago | 242 Views

Energy Mutodi's star rising

34 mins ago | 149 Views

Welshman Ncube appointed MDC acting President

37 mins ago | 365 Views

UZ tells graduands to create jobs

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mtukudzi's last words to daughter Selmor

2 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Harare petitions govt over interbank rates

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zanu-PF youths, 'MaShurugwi' clash

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Zanu-PF sets conference date

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

3 riot cops in court for beating up imbibers

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Striking doctors call for new negotiating forum

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Apostolic sect leader arrested for rape

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

EU diplomat crossed the line, says Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Pay fees, MP urges parents

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Armed robbers denied bail

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Ministries break public finance regulations

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF youth acquitted of extortion

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Elderly woman in court for stealing house seller's property

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Beitbridge residents fundraise for lab, underprivileged

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's the currency crisis, not Ecocash!

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

The new dispensation is following footsteps of the previous regime

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF MP accused of conning villagers

3 hrs ago | 645 Views

Independent candidate beat Zanu-PF and MDC in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Declare Mnangagwa a terrorist

4 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Gwanda University takes shape

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa told to smash crooked dealers

4 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Killer Zivhu divides Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Zimbabwe govt panicky reaction to Dr Magombeyi abduction raises more questions

4 hrs ago | 1612 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa call to return to work

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mnangagwa set to deliver address at UNGA

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mugabe's burial stirs fresh controversy

4 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Fuel price hikes again

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mugabe abduction victim demands compensation

5 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa says they outsmarted cash oligarchs

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biometrics to weed out ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa tells UK to spare EU from sanctions burden

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's New York demo flops

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

'Flight risk' Mupfumira refused bail

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

RBZ to drive Fintech development

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

EU calls on Mnangagwa to open up space for civil society

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mugabe buried secretly in Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 10930 Views

MDC Alliance abduction 'movies' sickening

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Harvard training beckons for Zimbabwe doctors

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lulu unmoved by foreign coach reports

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Ramaphosa reaffirms support for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Churches urged to help society guard against fake abductions

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe poverty datum line rises to $1 600

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Demystifying Robert Mugabe's Pan-African bubble

19 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Prince Dube brace powers Zimbabwe to victory over Lesotho

19 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Paranoia and self-delusion

19 hrs ago | 949 Views

Storm over Mambo dynasty

19 hrs ago | 3976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days