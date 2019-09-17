How Zapu truth will always prosper Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Nothing is more Zimbabwean than Zapu in Zimbabwe. For anyone to pronounce the very word "Zimbabwe", one needs to remember that they are talking about a Zapu invented word. For anyone to talk about the very liberation of Zimbabwe from Colonialism, one needs to remember that Liberation Politics was the invention of Zapu. For anyone to brag around about Mugabe, Mnangagwa etc, one needs to acknowledge that they are talking about corrupted students of Zapu who broke away.In the recent years, we have heard people describing Zapu as a Party which is facing reginal political barriers, but, such hypothetics are just childish concept by people who really do not understand Zimbabwe.These theorists base their concepts on the model that Zapu should be a Ndebele Party. Firstly, these theorists are young and busy and have no time to read and learn. The other downfall these theorists suffer from is that they are educated but have no capacity put their education into real life applications. Failing to put education into empirical practice is the reason why Zimbabwean Graduates sell bananas in Zimbabwe. The reason why one goes to University is to sharpen his mind and stop him from doing things mundanely and talking like a grassroot person. Grassroot people are forgiven from failing to understand Zapu, but Graduates who have mastered the Science of research, should distinguish themselves in this subject.Objective reality has it that Joshua Nkomo was an educated Graduate who was capable to put epistemological knowledge into use and unite Zimbabwe under Zapu. Joshua Nkomo and his subjects in 1957, coined together the word Zimbabwe. This was before Mugabe was ever a politician. This was three years after Mnangagwa's family were deported back to their Zambia home in 1954. Nkomo, a Ndebele National presided over united Zimbabweans and gave our country the name Zimbabwe.Joshua Nkomo, with his education, knew that if he was working with Ziyaphapha Moyo, Mawema, Burombo, Hananda, Chinamano or Msika, he was working with Shona people. Nkomo also knew that the word Shona was commissioned by Colonialists in 1929 and anytime before that, no one was called Shona. Shona is a bastardised Zulu word "tshona" meaning hidden. When Mzilikazi warriors were fighting the Karanga in 1840, they identified a rare skill which the Karanga had in hiding away from danger and they would say "uTshonephi lo muntu". That became a mock name which the British commissioned as an umbrella name for people who spoke Swahili related language in Zimbabwe thus how people became known as Shona.Joshua Nkomo, with his ability to put education into practise, also knew that Ndebele was not a tribe but a Nation composed of many tribes who were assimilated into Mzilikazi's Kingdom. Nkomo, with his ability to put education into empirical practise, also knew that 70% of today's Ndebele people were Rozvi, Karanga, Tonga, Venda and Kalanga in year 1830. Nkomo knew that all Moyos in Zimbabwe were Rozvi and Rozvi do not come from Zululand. With this wealth of educated knowledge, Joshua Nkomo refused to run his Zapu Party at the tribal dictates of uneducated people who think of Ndebele or Shona as a tribe. Education made Nkomo understand that Matebeleland is the most diverse province in Zimbabwe as all tribes of Zimbabwe inhibit that region as proud citizens. Nkomo knew, and predicted the tribal demise of Robert Mugabe a blind Zezuru who was educated but incapable to put his education as an objective life guide. Mugabe believed in tribe. He believed that the Zezuru were hierarchal in Zimbabwe and all else was miscellaneous. Nkomo wrote Mugabe a letter in 1983 from London, on paragraph 94 of that letter, Nkomo told Mugabe that the tribal bayonet Mugabe was directing against the Ndebele would later be directed against him as a Zezuru tribe. Tribe is an ancient divisive tool which no one should accept. Nkomo refused to use tribe in his party. However, Zanu fooled rural uneducated Shona populace that the Shona tribe would rule Zimbabwe. In reality, there is no Shona tribe anywhere in the World. Shona, or Tshona to be original, is a word which was composed by the Zulu in 1840s and commissioned by the British in 1929, and used by Mugabe in 1977 to fool beautiful Zimbabweans. Before 1929, todays Shona people were called by their tribal groups namely Karanga, Ndau, Zezuru, Manyika or Shangani. So, when Mugabe was saying the Shona would rule, Nkomo knew he was referring to Zezuru only and not even thinking of the Karanga, Manyika, Ndau or Shangani. This is why Nkomo refused to ever mention tribe in Zapu.If Nkomo had taken the tribe trap while running Zapu, which tribe was he going to coronate? His Zipra armed forces were made up of the Swazi, Tonga, Suthu, Karanga, Zulu, Xhosa, Karanga, Venda, Zezuru, Manyika, Ndau, Shangani, Nambya, Korekore and every tribe which makes up Zimbabwe.So, today's theorists who want to twist Zapu and fit it into their small pockets need to be reminded that Zapu is too big for that. Zapu is happy that Zimbabweans have seen that Mugabe's meaning of prospering Shonas actually meant prospering the Zezuru. Now Zapu is waiting for Zimbabweans to see for themselves that Mnangagwas meaning of prospering the Shona actually means prospering the Karangas like Queen Bee. Zapu knows that time will come that all Zimbabweans will be satisfied that tribe is not a good model of running a country and they will come back to Zapu where they were united as Zimbabweans in 1957.Imagine how desperate Zimbabweans would be if they came back, to find that Zapu has been shrinked and pocketed by 1988 children, and turned into a regional toy? We are Zapu, we do not change! We are Zapu, we do not give up what is valuable! We are Zapu, we are patient enough to wait until all Zimbabweans realise that we gave them the name Zimbabwe so that we would rule fairly without any retrogressive temptation of tribe.