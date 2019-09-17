Energy Mutodi's star rising

Opinion / Columnist

One of the Mthwakazi political parties assisted by a Bulawayo based lawyer recently tried to file criminal charges of violence incitement against Mutodi at the Bulawayo Central Police Station but police reportedly refused to open a docket.After their failure the lawyer said they were now preparing to take their case to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to seek redress.The party said Mutodi's remarks were likely to spark xenophobic attacks against the Ndebeles since he had labelled them foreigners.Who is Energy Mutodi?Born on the 4th of August 1978, Energy Mutodi is the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcast Services, he is also the Member of Parliament for Goromonzi West and Zanu PF Secretary for Administration in Mashonaland East province. He is originally from Bikita in Masvingo province and resides in Goromonzi West. He is a member of the Gushungo clan who are from the house of Pokoteke.EducationMany have questioned Mutodi's academic qualifications and are of the opinion that he is uneducated. On the contrary, Mutodi holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Zimbabwe. A certificate in Defense Management from Wits University in South Africa, an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe as well as a PhD from the University of Cape Town. Dr Energy Mutodi is also an author, he penned a Geography textbook which was approved for use in schools by the Ministry of Education. Energy Mutodi is an academic, a reader and lover of all things finance, money markets and politics.MusicDr Energy Mutodi took a 20 year break from Music to focus on politics. He is a celebrated musician who churned out hit songs such as Chigorodanda, Kare Kare among others. In all his videos Energy Mutodi worked with and empowered Dance Groups from Matebeleland. He also worked with the likes of celebrated guitarist Innocent Mijintu, Shiga Shiga, Shaka Zulu, Captain Pichou among others.His hobbies include reading and cycling.Speaking on the Ndebele commentsEnergy Mutodi recently apologised for his statement on Ndebele people. The statement was made in the context of the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa. He was putting across a message that the Zulu and the Ndebele of Zimbabwe are related and therefore should not be hostile to each other but treated each other as relatives.It is rumoured and alleged that a section of Matebeleland political players funded by a senior ZANU PF member took to social media castigating Energy Mutodi, while one of the Mthwakazi organisations received funding to take legal action against Energy Mutodi for the statements.Dr Obert Mpofu on the other hand openly reprimanded Energy Mutodi for his statement which lead to Energy Mutodi withdrawing his statement and apologising to the people of Matebeleland. Chief Ndiweni who is regarded as a paramount Chief of the Ndebele people remained silent on the issue.Mutodi's star keeps risingDr Energy Mutodi was the only Deputy Minister who was assigned to a head of state during the Robert Mugabe memorial ceremony. Mutodi was assigned to Her Excellency Sahle Work Zwedie, The President of Ethiopia. This assignment was a clear thumbs up and show of faith in Energy Mutodi. Some have claimed that Mutodi is a liability to Government while others say he is a fighting machine that every politician needs.Energy Mutodi remains controversial and persecuted by many on social media.Nicholas Ncubeis a Writer, blogger and lover of things