Are politicians in Zimbabwe the source of the nation's agony?

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwean politicians are the source of the nation's agony. Much can be achieved if the two main politicians Mnangagwa and Chamisa dialogue and find a way to fix the economy and then play politics later. A meeting between the country's two most politically influential figures would do wonders to the nations situation.Emmerson Mnangagwa, who became president after Mugabe's fall, has previously expressed his desire to dialogue with other political leaders however, Chamisa has insisted that Mnangagwa is an illegitimate president often refusing to address Mnangagwa as president of Zimbabwe.After toppling Robert Mugabe in a military coup Mnangagwa promised to bring foreign investment to Zimbabwe and restore full relations with the international community when he took power.But early hopes of reform were dashed when violence followed a contested election. There have since been several waves of repression, targeting opposition and labour activists as well as pro-democracy campaigners.With no prospect of a major international bailout, an already grave economic crisis is deepening. Millions face shortages of power, clean water and affordable food. Hospitals are short of medicine. Few people have steady employment.There have been many calls for dialogue however, Chamisa has previously refused to enter into what he terms meaningless dialogue.He has repeatedly chorused the illegitimacy issue with regards Mnangagwa's presidency and has blamed the Mnangagwa lead ZANU-PF for the current economic woes currently bedevilling Zimbabwe.Zanu-PF officials frequently blame international sanctions for the country's problems, but most analysts point to systematic mismanagement and widespread corruption.Could dialogue be the answer to Zimbabwe's current economic woes? Is it not time to put pressure Zimbabwe's major political players, Zanu-PF and MDC to urgently come to the negotiating table to unlock the political logjam?Zimbabweans can not continue to die because of egotistical individuals who refuse to put the interests of the nation first. Zimbabwe can not languish in the economic doldrums because certain persons put party political interests over national interests. Indeed, it is the politicians who have become the source of the nation's agony.