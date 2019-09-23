MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

Opinion / Columnist

We hear that jet- setting Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is already in New York, United States to attend the 74th Ordinary Session of UN General Assembly. We challenge him to man up and use this UN provided platform to confess that in 2015, MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela served Zimbabwe with the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State. The truth shall set him free!We note that last September in the 73rd Ordinary Session of the UN General Assembly President Mnangagwa called for the independence of Saharawi."On the African continent, it is equally disheartening that the people of Western Sahara are yet to exercise their inalienable right to self determination. We call on the Security Council to insist on the holding of an independent referendum for the Saharawi people without delay, in compliance to the relevant decisions of African Union and the resolution of the United Nations", said Mnangagwa.To put words into action, he, early this year, attended the Saharawi Solidarity Conference in South Africa where he also declared his undying support for the independence of Saharawi.He has also gone as far as hosting the special envoy from Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Mr Mohammed Salem Ould Salek, at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare, who had come to thank him for supporting the cause for Saharawi people in their quest to be free from Moroccan Rule.While we also support the cause of the people of Western Sahara and other nations that are still under colonisation in Africa and the world, we are astonished by Mnangagwa's telling hypocrisy, double standards, selective amnesia and "mama's boy" cowardice. How can a man who calls himself the President of Zimbabwe leave a Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State locked in his office back in Harare to go and masquerade as super human rights defender at UN platforms? What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Self determination denied to the people of Saharawi is the same self determination denied to the people of Matabeleland.We do not implore Mnangagwa to only talk about Matabeleland independence cause at the UN 74th Ordinary General Assembly Session but also challenge him to be brave enough to host MLO special envoys in his Munhumutapa offices to negotiate peaceful separation of Matabeleland and Zimbabwe. As we told late President Mugabe that charity begins at home, we say the same to President Mnangagwa.Matabeleland has suffered horrible consequences of the 1979 Lancaster House imperfect decolonisation process under the British proxy government of Zimbabwe formerly led by late President Mugabe and presently led by President Mnangagwa.In the 1980s we survived the annihilation process at the hands of the Zimbabwe government when National Army 5th Brigade was deployed into Matabeleland with an order to wipe out the whole Matabele nation. More than 40 000 civilians including women, children and old people were killed. More than 100 000 women including old women and children were raped. More than 100 000 homes were burnt down. More than 300 000 people of all walks of life were maimed some of them later died and are still dying of internal wounds. More than 1 million were displaced into South Africa and other countries in the word, 3 million plus that remain in Matabeleland face tribal segregation educationally, economically, culturally, in the labour market, politically and socially. These are extreme human rights violations according to international law enshrined in the UN Charter.We call upon President Mnangagwa to be brave enough and seize the opportunity on Friday to renounce his statement that people of Matabeleland are cockroaches that need to be decimated and declare before the wold that Matabeles are also human beings that have the right to life, right to education, right to freely practice their culture, right to self determination, right to control their resources and economy, also declare before the world that he will put mechanisms that will allow peaceful separation of Matabeleland from Zimbabwe, two separate entities that were illegally amalgamated by the white colonisers in 1923 without the consent of Matabele people of Matabeleland and Shona people of Mashonaland.We also hear that he took his begging bowl to America and that he will meet some of the global capitalists on the sidelines to market Zimbabwe investment opportunities. We know that his government is composed of those who have the DNA of corruption and the money will go down the throats of the corrupt pot bellied politicians. He must be aware that international business people worth their salt will not invest in Zimbabwe as long as the people of Matabeleland are denied the right to restore the statehood of Matabeleland. Efforts to escalate our cause have already started and we will make Zimbabwe ungovernable.Human rights abusers like Mnangagwa who think the people of Matabeleland are cockroaches that need extermination are dangerous cold hearted murderers who should not be allowed to masquerade as human rights defenders. They deserve to be thrown into the dustbin of political history like Mobutu Seseseko of DRC Congo and Idi Amin of Uganda.Izenzo kungemazwi!Israel Dube MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs