'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

The root cause of Zimbabwe's devastating economic meltdown is the country's failure to remove this corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF dictatorship from office. Ever since our independence in 1980, Zanu PF has rigged elections to stay in office.39 years and counting of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have left the country's once promising economy in ruins. Unemployment has soared to dizzying heights of 90%, basic service such as health care have all but collapsed, etc.; 3/4 of the population now live in abject poverty. The situation is intolerable!It is infuriating that Zanu PF has denied Zimbabweans their basic right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and thus the right to remove this failed government. What makes it worse is that the opposition has become Zanu PF's partner in this heinous crime by participating in the flawed and illegal elections and thus giving the process credibility! are the ones who are making it easy for Zanu PF to rig elections and get away with it by participating in these flawed and illegitimate elections."They (rural voters) are under siege economically, the headmen are chief whips of Zanu-PF and the villagers are being threatened that if they vote for the opposition, they will be denied food handouts," said Jacob Mafume, MDC Secretary for elections."There is no food in the rural areas, no money, the people rely on government and donor handouts which they are made to believe are coming from Zanu-PF."This was MDC's excuse for losing the last weekend's Zaka East parliamentary by-elections. MDC has lost all the rural by-elections just as the party lost last year's parliamentary and presidential elections. Zanu PF use the same dirty tricks to coerce rural voter last weekend as were used last year and in all past elections.Indeed, Mafume was not telling us anything we did not already know about Zanu PF rigging elections. What is more, Mafume and his fellow MDC leaders knew with no meaningful reforms in place Zanu PF would rig the elections.MDC leaders had their best chance to implement the reforms to stop the vote rigging during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office and MDC took their eyes off the ball, they failed to implement even one reform. And ever since, MDC leaders knew they would never get Zanu PF to implement the reforms and have participated in the elections even when it was clear Zanu PF would rig the elections.Zanu PF has allowed the opposition to win a few seat to entice them to participate and it is these scraps the MDC and the rest in the opposition camp have been after. A few MDC leaders like David Coltart have admitted that it is greed that makes them participate in flawed elections."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Instead of admitting that MDC does not care that elections are rigged and they are participating out of greed the party's official position is that they would "win rigged elections", as Obert Gutu, then MDC party's spokesman, said before 2018 elections."MDC has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the (2018) elections," chipped in Nelson Chamisa. As we know, Zanu PF blatantly rigged those elections."MDC has identified the Zanu PF manipulation patterns and will educate the rural folk, create alternatives, delink State process from political party processes and come 2023, the opposition will be able to reverse the voting patterns," continued Jacob Mafume.This is just the party's latest excuse why MDC is going to participate in the 2023 elections with no meaningful reforms in place.Zimbabweans must now accept that the right to free, fair and credible elections is more than just an abstract right, it is the basis for good governance and the country's only chance to end the economic meltdown.To have free and fair elections we must first of all implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. And it is none other than MDC and the rest of the sell-out opposition who are stopping us implementing the reforms by participating in the flawed and illegal elections.The people of Zimbabwe wake-up to the reality that MDC leaders are not going to implement any reforms and deliver free, fair and credible elections and formulate a plan B. We must accept that MDC leaders are running with the hare and hunting with the hounds and have been doing so ever since they sold-out during the 2008 GNU.